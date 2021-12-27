World

It has arrived – The Post

Photo of James Reno James Reno36 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia (AP Photo / Rick Rycroft)

Photos of swimming in frozen lakes and warm Australian waters are back after we had to do without them last year due to the pandemic

Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia (AP Photo / Rick Rycroft)

Also this year, like every year, the time has come to collect the most beautiful Christmas photos that come from the world. It was a very different Christmas than it was in 2020, mostly lived indoors due to the restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the recent increase in infections all over the world, due to the spread of the omicron variant, Christmas has returned to a little bit everywhere, and to enjoy the celebrations with friends and relatives. Among the best photos of the year, as always, swimming in the frozen lakes in Northern Europe and those in the warm waters of Sydney in Australia cannot be missing. There is also the second Christmas in a row without foreign tourists at the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem, and of course the Pope’s Christmas mass in St. Peter’s Square.

– Read also: The twelfth Christmas of the Post

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno36 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

China has increased its coal production by one ton per day

November 2, 2021

“If he attacks, sanctions never seen before”

3 weeks ago

SCENARIO / Italy, the small “province” that dances between China and the USA

November 7, 2021

sensational in Palermo, who is involved in the scam. Hard blow to the state – Libero Quotidiano

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button