It has arrived – The Post

Also this year, like every year, the time has come to collect the most beautiful Christmas photos that come from the world. It was a very different Christmas than it was in 2020, mostly lived indoors due to the restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the recent increase in infections all over the world, due to the spread of the omicron variant, Christmas has returned to a little bit everywhere, and to enjoy the celebrations with friends and relatives. Among the best photos of the year, as always, swimming in the frozen lakes in Northern Europe and those in the warm waters of Sydney in Australia cannot be missing. There is also the second Christmas in a row without foreign tourists at the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem, and of course the Pope’s Christmas mass in St. Peter’s Square.

