It has just been presented, and the POCO X4 Pro 5G can now be yours at the best price thanks to Goboo

The new POCO X4 Pro 5G It is already a reality, and it has become the new best seller in the Chinese brand’s catalog, with specifications worthy of the best phones in its category, a first-rate camera and a completely renewed design.

Although we have attended the presentation of the device a few minutes ago, From today you have the opportunity to get him to the lowest price What are you going to find in the market?

Your POCO X4 Pro, for less than 250 euros for a limited time

On the occasion of the launch of the new device, the e-commerce European goboo has allied with POCO to become partner exclusive to the brand when it comes to marketing its new flagship mobile in part of Europe. In this way, it is possible enjoy a launch promotion hard to turn down.

Limited Time, the new POCO X4 Pro you can get a reduced price of only 249 euros. Is or are 20 euros less of what the device costs during its pre-sale period.

In addition to that, those who decide to get the POCO X4 Pro through Goboo will benefit from other advantages such as free shipping or the possibility of taking advantage of flexible payment methodssuch as late payment or financing. And if all that wasn’t enough, the first 500 buyers of the device they will receive a POCO reusable bag as a gift.

Of course, do not forget to mention that Goboo offers a 30-day returnshipping the next day in Spain and Germany and three years of official warranty in Spain.

Those who take advantage of this promotion will be able to get a first-class smartphone at the lowest possible price, which stands out for its large 6.6 7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120 hertz refresh rateor its impressive camera system, led by a 108 megapixel camera resolution, the largest view so far on a POCO mobile.

To all this we must add the already known Qualcomm SNapdragon 695 processor equipped with 5G connectivitywhich is supported by a huge 500 mAh capacity battery that promises us an autonomy of up to 191 hours music playback.

And when it’s time to go through the charger -which, of course, is included in the box-, it will be enough with 20 minutes of charging to reach 70% thanks to a power of 67 W.

The POCO X4 Pro 5G promotion on Goboo will end on March 7. Also, taking into account that the coupon has a limited duration, and that only the first 500 people who buy the smartphone will receive the reusable gift bag, it will be better hurry up and get your mobile as soon as possible to get the best price.

Features of the POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO X4 Pro 5G Characteristics Dimensions 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12mm

202 grams Screen 6.67-inch AMOLED

FullHD+

120 Hz refresh rate

360Hz sample rate

DCI-P3

Brightness up to 1200 nits

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

6nm

octa core

Up to 2.22GHz

Adreno 619 GPU RAM 6/8GB OS MIUI 13 based on Android 11 Storage 64/128 GB expandable by microSD up to 1 TB cameras rear

-Samsung HM2 108MP f/1.9

-8 MP Ultra wide angle f/2.2, 118º

-2MP macro f/2.4

Frontal

– 16MP f/2.4 Battery 5,000mAh

67W fast charging (67W charger included in the box) Others -USB Type-C

-Dual SIM + microSD

-Bluetooth 5.0

-NFC

-Infrared emitter

-Side fingerprint reader

-IP53 protection

-Double stereo speaker

-3.5mm headphone port

-Z-Axis Linear Motor

-Hi-res audio

