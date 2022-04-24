“It has not been incredible”: Kourtney Kardashian revealed that in vitro fertilization caused depression and menopause

UNITED STATES-. During the new episode of the reality show Hulu The Kardashians on Thursday, April 21, kourtney kardashian had a heart-to-heart with his mother Chris Jenner about her desire to be a mother with Travis Barker, her recent fiancé. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed the complications she faces from her in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment.

During a visit to the house of kourtney kardashian, Chris Jenner she asked her daughter how her medical appointments were going. “Horrible,” the businesswoman quickly replied. “Travis and I want to have a baby, so my doctor took us down this path of doing IVF and it hasn’t been the most amazing experience,” said the wife of Travis Barker, who was diagnosed with depression.

“Everyone on social media is always saying, ‘Kourtney is pregnant, Kourtney is pregnant, Kourtney has gained a lot of weight.’ I’m like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re really going through.” kardashian a Jenner. “The medication they’ve been giving me put me into menopause,” she revealed.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged

“The medication basically put me in depression,” he added. kardashian. “I feel like I’ve never seen you happier, so depression surprises me,” he replied Jenner. In a confessional, the businesswoman expressed: “I think that because I am so clean and careful with what I put in my body, she is having a completely opposite reaction and works as a contraceptive instead of helping us.”

“And I have everything in the world to be happy. I just feel a little bad. I’m super moody and hormonal. I’m a lunatic half the time,” she said. kardashian. in a confessional, Jenner She added, “Even though Kourtney has three beautiful children, it doesn’t make it hurt any less if you’re trying to have a baby and you’ve been struggling.” The businesswoman stated that she and Barker they want to do “something together”.