it has secret passageways, multiple game rooms and very eccentric deco details – Revista Para Ti

The luxurious triplex of the histrionic model and actress has 8 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and is as original as it is extravagant. Shall we go inside it?

The model and actress Cara Delevingne has no problem opening the doors of her house and bringing out her most intimate and private facet.

He did it last year showing his extravagant mansion in Los Angeles full of game rooms, a dressing room with costumes and even a baseball player, and now he does it with his colorful apartment located in New Yorkmore precisely in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of Manhattan.

The facade of Cara Delevingne’s apartment. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The British company, which disbursed a total $12 million to purchase this triplex with 6 bedrooms and 5 bathroomshas already personalized each environment according to his different moods, something he usually does in each of his properties.

In addition, it has several secret passageways, multiple game rooms and even a gym full equipped.



In the understairs there is a games room for children. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The apartment opens with a 7th floor foyer that leads to a spacious living room bursting with colors and quirky details.

A turquoise mega-armchair becomes the star of this space with wooden walls, colorful paintings and wallpaper with floral motifs. Recovered pieces and vintage objects -such as cannage furniture and a rug with geometric patterns- are also present.

The main living room as colorful as it is extravagant. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

Continuing down a corridor we find the large eat-in kitchen with pantry and views of Gramercy Park. It has top-of-the-line appliances, marble countertops, dark oak floors, and a cool fireplace lined with light blue tiles.

The kitchen has a rustic air but maintains the extravagant aesthetic that prevails throughout the apartment. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias

Although in this sector a more rustic style predominatesbright colors and eccentric details are also present but in lower doses through deco objects.

The kitchen has several sectors to sit down to eat. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The pantry is not far behind and is also very eccentric. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

If there is something that characterizes all the properties of the British model, it is the originality and eccentricity that predominates in each environment, which are personalized according to some of their moods.



a bar for him chill out full of wood and play areas. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

On the 8th floor there a very original old bar that looks like something out of a movie. There the model often meets with friends to play board games and have some drinks, while enjoying the cozy atmosphere.

A mega colorful office with a vintage air. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The property also has a childlike officefull of stuffed animals, games and stories for children.

The master bedroom is a bit more relaxed than the rest of the rooms. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

All the bedrooms follow the same aesthetic line that prevails throughout the house. Except for the main one, where Cara usually sleeps, which is a bit more relaxed and romantic.

One of the guest rooms. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

One of the bathrooms in the luxurious apartment is striking at first sight: it has a large freestanding bathtub surrounded by wood paneling with shelves full of vintage items.

The main bathroom also follows an eccentric aesthetic line with vintage airs. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

Without a doubt, it is a house as original as it is extravagant!