it has two floors and rests on 22 wheels

Will Smith is one of the most loved and well-known actors, but although he is a movie star, he is still a normal person and as such he has decided to indulge himself. In addition to a large collection of cars, Will has the largest and most luxurious two-story motor home on the planet.

The name of this behemoth of the road is The Heat, and is a real house on wheels that offers any kind of comfort, with finishes and details worthy of a high-class yacht. If it went around the Italian streets it would be one of the exceptional means of transport given its size, and just think that once parked it widens and rises becoming a two-story dwelling resting on a total of 22 wheels, adding those of the trailer and the tractor.

The actor gave himself this gift many years ago to be able to have a place to reside during the long periods of shooting between a film set and another, and that could also accommodate family and any friends. For this he turned to Anderson Mobile Estates to build the medium you see in the video.

The housing unit is 17 meters long, and once the moving parts have been enlarged, the living space is about 110 square meters, filled with every comfort you can think of. Once inside the trailer, but it should be said “at home”, you find yourself in the middle of the living area, with kitchen and lounge / dining room, where you can see granite countertops, wood in profusion, 14 televisions, coatings in skin and even a make-up area.

Proceeding along the corridor you enter the cloakroom, after passing through automatic sliding doors complete with an acoustic warning. From here you can access the bathroom that alone is worth $ 25,000, and is also complete with everything, including a shower-sauna, and boasts a glass door that automatically opacifies if necessary to preserve privacy.

Loading... Advertisements

As mentioned at the beginning, the motorhome also has a second floor which is accessed via a circular staircase. The roof of the trailer is raised by 8 hydraulic pistons, and gives life to the upper floor which is characterized by a huge saloon that has a working or recreational value. It can serve as an office or meeting room, otherwise like cinema room for up to 30 people, thanks to a retractable 100-inch screen.

At this point you may be wondering what the value of this whole mausoleum is. Well, the price of The Heat stands at around 2.5 million dollars, and when Will isn’t using it, he rents it for a weekly rate of $ 9,000. Despite all the comforts and generous dimensions of the motorhome, it lacks a garage: the Volkner Performance S is a luxury motorhome that can accommodate a Bugatti Chiron.

In both cases, the figures involved are staggering, but fortunately there are cheaper solutions to live on the move. Vanlab, for example, offers pre-made pieces to set up your own van and embrace vanlife.