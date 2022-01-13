it hasn’t been found in pharmacies for days. “It’s over in Italy”

The alarm goes off Zithromax. For days, the most used antibiotic for Covid patients both at home and in the hospital, the Zithromax and the generic, has no longer been found in Italian pharmacies. Missing – according to what is learned – would be the molecule necessary for the production of the drug that is prescribed in association with anti-inflammatories.

The difficulty in finding the medicine is due to the enormous use in the last 2 months linked to the increase in infections and probably – the same sources explain – to the hoarding even by those who have not contracted the disease but are afraid of contagion.

Zithromax, what it is and what it is used for

It is an azithromycin-based antibiotic, marketed among other things by Pfizer itself that produces the anti Covid vaccine. Zithromax is an antibiotic that fights infections that attack the respiratory tract, and has been prescribed many times in recent months by doctors to fight Covid-19 disease at home. In particular, the drug is also prescribed for the treatment of bronchiolitis, especially in younger children. But there is not only Covid: given the cold and winter temperatures, seasonal ailments are frequent and consequently the drug is in great demand. Now, however, it is no longer found: for now, no one is able to give an answer on the reasons.

