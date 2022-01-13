Health

it hasn’t been found in pharmacies for days. “It’s over in Italy”

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

The alarm goes off Zithromax. For days, the most used antibiotic for Covid patients both at home and in the hospital, the Zithromax and the generic, has no longer been found in Italian pharmacies. Missing – according to what is learned – would be the molecule necessary for the production of the drug that is prescribed in association with anti-inflammatories.

The difficulty in finding the medicine is due to the enormous use in the last 2 months linked to the increase in infections and probably – the same sources explain – to the hoarding even by those who have not contracted the disease but are afraid of contagion.

Zithromax, what it is and what it is used for

It is an azithromycin-based antibiotic, marketed among other things by Pfizer itself that produces the anti Covid vaccine. Zithromax is an antibiotic that fights infections that attack the respiratory tract, and has been prescribed many times in recent months by doctors to fight Covid-19 disease at home. In particular, the drug is also prescribed for the treatment of bronchiolitis, especially in younger children. But there is not only Covid: given the cold and winter temperatures, seasonal ailments are frequent and consequently the drug is in great demand. Now, however, it is no longer found: for now, no one is able to give an answer on the reasons.

Last updated: Thursday 13 January 2022, 11:53

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Capricorn Horoscope 2022: what are the predictions of the Year for Health, Work and Love

2 weeks ago

no painkillers before the injection and the possible effects – Corriere.it

December 10, 2021

This fish costs very little but is packed with high quality protein and good fats

November 11, 2021

how to lose weight at 60?

November 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button