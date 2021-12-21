it helped him be a better father

Ben Affleck he is the father of three children, but he has not always managed to be present as he would have liked. Speaking to the magazine People, however, he stated that George Clooney helped him prioritize his family. The actor, who recently resumed his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, said that thanks to Clooney he learned to take advantage of the downtime during the filming of their new film. The Tender Bar to be a better dad.

The Tender Bar, during filming George Clooney gave father advice to Ben Affleck

For Ben Affleck be together with friend George Clooney on the set of their new movie The Tender Bar it has brought many benefits to the relationship with her children. The actor, in fact, said that he put all his efforts into being able to be at home with his children as often as possible and in a much easier way. Speaking to People, Affleck said: “My life has really changed a lot. Once I had children, it became very obvious to me that time with them was the priority“. The actor, in fact, would like to spend as much time as possible with his daughters Violet, aged 16 and Seraphina, aged 12, and their son Sam 9 years old.

But acting as an actor rarely allowed him to be as present as he wanted. And in this he had the closeness of Clooney: “George was spectacular in that sense. He’s also a dad and would let me out on weekends or send me away early. She truly understood and appreciated how important it was for me to see my children“.

Fatherhood after divorce from Jennifer Garner

Certainly the situation of George Clooney, happily married to his Amal, is different from that of Ben Affleck. The actor, in fact, confided that after the divorce from Jennifer Garner it has become more difficult to fit all the commitments to be able to see their children.

Affleck claimed that giving the family priority with respect to work it has become particularly important in recent times. “When I got divorced, I had half the time – he has declared – So I’m trying to adapt a whole week from dad in three and a half days. And it’s difficult and stressful. My standards have really changed. I don’t want to travel and do something if it’s not really rewarding and meaningful. I certainly have to work. Children know I have to work. Their mom has to work. They understand it. But it’s not like I’m a martyr to my children“.

