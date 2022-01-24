It hides in the plane’s undercarriage and survives for 11 hours flying from South Africa to Europe

The passenger was discovered on Sunday in the wheel compartment under the front of a cargo plane that landed at Amsterdam Airport.

“It’s very unusual for someone to be managed to survive the cold at such a height, very, very unusual “, so the Dutch authorities commented on the incredible discovery that took place during the checks at the Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, where the agents found a man hiding in the trolley of an airplane cargo from South Africa. The stowaway was discovered Sunday morning in the wheel compartment under the front of the aircraft, a Cargolux airline cargo plane just landed at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport from Africa. Man is thought to have traveled for about eleven hours in those conditions and at altitudes where the temperature drops to even -47, oxygen levels plummet.

“The man he’s fine considering the circumstances and was taken to hospital “, Dutch police in charge of airport controls explained in a statement. The spokesperson, Joanna Helmonds, explained that the man was hospitalized but his age and nationality have not yet been ascertained. “Our first concern of course was for his health, then we’ll listen to him,” he explained. The airport officials and the airline said they could not comment further until the Dutch police authorities have completed their investigation into the case. According to flight tracking data, however, the only Cargolux freight plane arriving at Schiphol on Sunday was a Boeing 747 freighter that departed Johannesburg and made a stopover in Nairobi, Kenya.

While it is a “remarkable fact that man is still alive” after such a journey, it is not the first time it has happened. According to Joanne Helmonds herself, previous attempts have already involved people from Nigeria and Kenya. Often these are attempts that end in tragedy. Last year, for example, the border police, also at Amsterdam Schiphol airport, discovered the lifeless body of a Nigerian in the trolley of an oncoming plane.