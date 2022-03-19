“It hit the ground.” US plane crashes in the skies of Norway

A military plane American crashed in northern Norway during a NATO exercise: all four American soldiers on board died. Confirmation of deaths came from Nordland County Northern Norway Chief of Staff Bent Arne Eilertsen to local broadcaster Nrk. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centers, a special type of rescue run by personnel from multiple military services, civil services, or a combination of military and civil services, explained that the MV-22 Osprey aircraft was taking part of the military exercise “Cold Response”.

What happened

The Marines reported that the plane was involved in “ an accident “At the moment, not providing any other details. In the meantime, an investigation has been opened on the incident. The MV-22 Osprey of the Marine Corps was supposed to land around 19 Italian time on March 18 but the traces shortly before 6.30 pm A spokesman for the Jrcc said that the aircraft “ hit the ground “while the bad weather. The commander of the Norwegian police, Bent Arne Eilertsen, to the public broadcaster Nrk added that from the surveys carried out by the rescue helicopter in the area of ​​the crash that occurred south of Bodo, a city located along the Norwegian north-west coast, they do not seem to exist “ signs of life “around the wreckage of the aircraft. The rescue operation proceeds with great difficulty due to adverse weather conditions.

What is “Cold Response”

As anticipated, the MV-22B Osprey (a medium tiltrotor for military use) was used in the exercises of NATO “Cold Response”: 30 thousand soldiers employed, 200 aircraft and about fifty ships from 27 different nations including Sweden and Finland. These are the numbers of the “Cold Response 2022” Atlantic Alliance exercise started a few days ago in Norway. As reported, this is the largest NATO troop exercise organized this year with the aim of testing the capabilities of the Western Armed Forces to fight in cold climates such as Norway, including its Arctic spaces, both by land and at sea and in the air. NATO exercises are taking place very close to the Russian border and, although they were planned long before the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine, they now take on a very different meaning: the signal sent to Moscow on the preparation of the West to defend itself is loud and clear.