“It hurts, it bothers me”

On the sidelines of yesterday’s draw against Switzerland, Gigio Donnarumma spoke not only of the national team but also of his situation at Paris Saint Germain

L’Italy by Roberto Mancini does not go beyond a draw for 1-1 against the Swiss at home and will therefore be forced to compete for the first place in the qualifying round for the next World Cup in the next match against Northern Ireland. Gigio was also the owner yesterday Donnarumma, who, contrary to his Parisian militancy, always plays in blue from the 1st minute.

A situation that of dualism with Keylor Navas to the PSG which disturbs the former AC Milan goalkeeper, by Donnarumma’s own admission to the microphones of ‘TNT Sports Brasil’: “It doesn’t disturb my performances at all. It sure bothers me because it is absolutely not easy, as I have always played. Sometimes it hurts to stay on the bench but I’m calm and the situation will certainly settle down ”.

Two Champions League appearances and five out of thirteen in the league for Donnarumma, who is suffering from competition from Navas.

Italy, Donnarumma aims straight for the World Cup

Donnarumma then also expressed his opinion on Italy’s draw and on the Azzurri’s World Cup goal: “We wanted to win, so we are angry. We cared a lot. This Italy deserves to go to the World Cup, wearing this shirt is always a great emotion. We have to recharge our energies and win the next match to qualify “.