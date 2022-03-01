‘It hurts me so much that they hit Funes Mori’; Gignac defended him

Midtime Editorial

Monterey, Nuevo Leon / 01.03.2022 00:57:56





The Rayados striker, Rogelio Funes Mori, is he leading scorer in the history of the royal club, but even so it has been heavily criticized by its own fans, something that hurts Andre-Pierre Gignac.

“It makes me sad for the players, for what they are going through, sometimes I have contact with Funes Mori and it hurts me that a historical scorer, what he has given, surpassed Suazo pacifier, who was a Martian Mr.but it hurts me that they hit Funes Mori so much and it is not to be humble, but I support him, I sent him a message of support because he deserves much more”, indicated the Bomboro in The Last Word.

They yelled at Funes Mori in El Barrial that not even scoring 200 goals will they want himsomething that seems unfair to the Frenchman, who also confessed that it would have hurt him if Rayados had achieved the same as Tigres in the Club World Cup, reaching the Final.

“I would like to see my rival on par, fight, because he is the pride of the north, I would have liked them to have a good World Cup, it would have hurt me if they reached the Final; but right now they need a lot of calm, I want them strong to that in the Classics there is something more, a place among the four, a leadership, a Liguilla, a Regal Final I sign it right now to have it”.

Would you play with America or Monterrey?

Gignac’s intention is to retire in Tigresbut in case the club no longer wants him in the team and he still feels strong enough to play, he assures that he would not accept going to Striped or America.

“I will leave Mexico, I do not see, I was very faithful to my colors at the beginning of my career… I was very faithful, I am like that, I am passionate, I fall in love with my colors, I will surely leave Mexico,” he said.

“The truth is that no (MLS does not attract my attention), I have always said that I want to finish my career in Tigres, I had recent approaches, but I reiterate it, I want to finish my career in Tigres, I feel that this is where I want to live later , continue my football career here, I fell in love… if later the club tells me, and I can contribute with my legs, and the club tells me no, we’ll see, but the truth is I have in my head to finish my career in Tigres”, he reaffirmed.

