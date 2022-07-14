‘It hurts’: the pope’s confession about his ‘human relationship’ with Raúl Castro irritates Catholic Cubans

Cuban Catholics have reacted with indignation and pain to Pope Francis’s statements about his “human relationship” with General Raúl Castroat a time when the first anniversary of the historic protests of July 11, 2021 is celebrated, whose participants have suffered the repression of the regime resulting in more than 1,300 arrests and trials with disproportionate convictions.

“Holiness: there are words and statements that hurt more than repression. Listen to the mothers of the young prisoners of 11J and not to the powerful, we owe it to the Gospel. Remember the Magnificat. Tell me, Father, what do I do with the suffering of the families of 11 JCuban Catholic layman Leonardo Fernández Otaño wrote on Twitter.

In another message on the same social network, Fernández Otaño demanded that Francisco “apologize to the citizens, the laity, as well as the relatives and hundreds of political prisoners in Cuba“.

“People of #TwitterCuba let’s show His Holiness our true reality. Doesn’t His Holiness speak of a listening process? Well, listen first to the people and then to the powerful. The Pope has to respect us,” he noted.

In January, the History professor made public on his social networks a letter sent to the Pontiff in which he denounced the regime’s repression against the 11J protesters and asked for his intercession, “a word from him for the salvation of hundreds of young people who will end up in the prisions”.

“We are good kids, we have had to bear the cross of insults, blows, isolation cells and the fear of our parents,” Fernández Otaño wrote to Francisco then, with whom he had a brief conversation during the meeting. visit of the holy father to Havana in 2015.

The intellectual Dagoberto Valdés also reacted in a similar way to the Pope’s recent words.

“I deeply regret the recent statements by Pope Francis about Cuba. Now you can understand much better the attitude of the Cuban episcopate and the Holy See“He said in a post on his Facebook profile.

“My belonging to the Catholic Church, of which I am a son, is known, but this type of pronouncement, always, but even more so in this moment that we Cubans liveAt least it hurts. Let us pray to God for Cuba and for the Church“, said the founder of the Center for Coexistence Studies.

“What a disgusting dad! Look at the message he sent to Cubans for this 11J. And hey, I’m Catholic. Maybe that’s why it bothers me more. It’s a shame this red pope “he considered for his part the journalist Mario J. Pentón.

In words of Elena Larrinagapresident of the Spanish Federation of Cuban Associations and of the Cuban Women’s Network, the island “is a symbol. It has a ‘great history’ of totalitarianism and repression”, therefore “on this anniversary of 11JCuba a clear statement of solidarity was expected from His Holiness. A ‘human relationship’ with the suffering people.”

Arturo McFields Yescas, former Nicaraguan ambassador to the OAS who publicly accused Daniel Ortega of being a dictator, joined the criticism of Cuban Catholic laity: “Pope Francis highlighted his eternal love for Cuba and his ‘human relationship with Raúl’. He did not convict 1,400 arrests, 488 convictions and 700 people still in jail for July 11 in Cuba“, he lamented on his Twitter.

And he added: “We do not expect (Francisco) to pronounce on Nicaragua and the harassment of his church and the 355 murders of the dictatorship.”