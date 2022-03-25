It is 10 times more than Sánchez and the reason why Martino does not call Mozo al Tri is filtered

The reason why Martino does not call Mozo al Tri

March 24, 2022 9:45 p.m.

The most unbalanced right-back in the Liga MX is Alan Mozo, a Pumas player, however, Gerardo Martino prefers one of his favorites, Jorge Sánchez, a side from América who, despite not having a good rhythm, is the starter.

Jorge Sánchez gave the ball away down the right flank on every occasion he had a one-on-one against the Americans. The Mexican was intermittent, but Gerardo Martino prefers to have him over other players who are at a better level.

Alan Mozo lost the process of the Mexican team after his off-field problems, the same ones that dropped him from the Olympic process and have been vetoed by Gerardo Martino, despite being the side that has the most assists in the Clausura tournament.

In social networks, they do not explain why Gerardo Martino has a preference for Jorge Sánchez, who is from América, a team linked to Televisa and who, despite being one of the teams in the lower table, is still on the list of Tata’s favorites.

