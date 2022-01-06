it is 10 times the size of Milan Cathedral
On January 18, at 10:51 pm, a huge asteroid will touch the Earth at the frightening speed of 19.6 kilometers per second, equal to 70,506 kilometers per hour. Fortunately, it will be a safe passage: astronomers exclude that it could impact against our planet. (7482) 1994 PC1, this is its name, has a diameter of about 1 km – as reported by NASA -, and will pass at a distance of 0.01324 astronomical units from the earth’s surface, equal to 1.93 million kilometers (one UA equals the space that separates the Earth from the Sun, about 150 million kilometers). The margin of error is just 133 kilometers, so there is no doubt about the safety of its passage.
Next step in 2105
Observed in 1994, the asteroid impresses with its size: it has indeed a diameter comparable to 20 times the height of the Colosseum or 10 times that of the Milan Cathedral. If a “stone” of this kind were to impact the Earth it would cause damage and, certainly, many deaths. It can be observed with a normal telescope. The next step is expected on January 18, 2105, in that circumstance it will transit at half the distance compared to that of 2022.