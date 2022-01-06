it is 10 times the size of Milan Cathedral

On January 18, at 10:51 pm, a huge asteroid will touch the Earth at the frightening speed of 19.6 kilometers per second, equal to 70,506 kilometers per hour. Fortunately, it will be a safe passage: astronomers exclude that it could impact against our planet. (7482) 1994 PC1, this is its name, has a diameter of about 1 km – as reported by NASA -, and will pass at a distance of 0.01324 astronomical units from the earth’s surface, equal to 1.93 million kilometers (one UA equals the space that separates the Earth from the Sun, about 150 million kilometers). The margin of error is just 133 kilometers, so there is no doubt about the safety of its passage.