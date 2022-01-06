Tech

it is 10 times the size of Milan Cathedral

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

On January 18, at 10:51 pm, a huge asteroid will touch the Earth at the frightening speed of 19.6 kilometers per second, equal to 70,506 kilometers per hour. Fortunately, it will be a safe passage: astronomers exclude that it could impact against our planet. (7482) 1994 PC1, this is its name, has a diameter of about 1 km – as reported by NASA -, and will pass at a distance of 0.01324 astronomical units from the earth’s surface, equal to 1.93 million kilometers (one UA equals the space that separates the Earth from the Sun, about 150 million kilometers). The margin of error is just 133 kilometers, so there is no doubt about the safety of its passage.

Next step in 2105

Observed in 1994, the asteroid impresses with its size: it has indeed a diameter comparable to 20 times the height of the Colosseum or 10 times that of the Milan Cathedral. If a “stone” of this kind were to impact the Earth it would cause damage and, certainly, many deaths. It can be observed with a normal telescope. The next step is expected on January 18, 2105, in that circumstance it will transit at half the distance compared to that of 2022.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

NOW Smart Stick discounted by 50% until sold out! 14.24 ?? with 2 months of Sport included, or 14.99 ?? with 3 months of Cinema or Entertainment

November 10, 2021

predictions of new free PS4 and PS5 games

3 weeks ago

new release period for the portable console Valve – Nerd4.life

November 10, 2021

Mass Effect Legendary Edition among the new games of January 2022

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button