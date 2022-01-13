it is a change of domain, the bianconeri today are not rivals- Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

Juve managed not to make Inter look beautiful, which for being massive, often defended itself with five players in line: it was not a choice but a necessity. The ending was also undeserved, because he had played his role as a sidekick to the full

Inter deserved more, he pushed throughout the game but did little. In the first half I don’t remember a shot on goal, in the second there was often an Inter domination when Juve’s half-strikers were back by twenty meters, but not really important actions. Juve played an even match for almost an hour when McKennie surprisingly left and very advanced, he removed Barella from the end of the field, while Kulusevski kept his band alive.

Then Inter almost spontaneously but forcefully took the field leaving Juve to their vocation to defend themselves. Some suggestions were born, a fairly continuous show of strength, but few results. Juve always remained compact around Rugani and Chiellini, with Locatelli in the Calhanoglu area and Rabiot holding back the impetus from second central. A Juve that often ended up defending itself with five players in line, eight in total involved in the defensive phase, very practical, very honest in admitting their inferiority. I don’t think Allegri had many other choices, if he did that job well. Of course it has an effect to see a Juve so out of a real chance to win.

Before extra time, the result was a one-way but suffocated game. Juve managed not to make Inter, which was massive, look good, a little disappointed with her forwards, Lautaro and Dzeko. Beyond the result, it seemed the race in which the exchange of dominant position between the two teams was shown. In the second half Juve left the whole field to Inter. It wasn’t a will, it was a need. The rest of the race, the final stage, was just stamina, occasional thinking. Eventually Dybala also played, he was the right man to make a difference never seen in the game, but he didn’t change much either. It was too late for everyone, all that was needed was an honest way to handle the case. a harsh ending for Juventus, perhaps even undeserved because they did all their backing. But the Inter Milan Cup captures a general quality, even if confused in the single match. the time of Inter, Juve are no longer his opponent. Perhaps this is the moral of the night.