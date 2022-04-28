“It is a decision of the UJC,” says the former director of “Alma Mater” about his dismissal

The recent dismissal of Armando Franco Senén from his position in the direction of the university magazine Alma mater It has been a news that has generated controversy in Cuban social networks. Internet users wonder what will have been the reason this time for the dismissal of a young manager with notable achievements in his work.

“What happened is written in the brief note of the magazine”, explained Franco Senén to DIARIO DE CUBA.

“It is a decision of the organization (the Union of Young Communists) to which he belongs Alma mater. Other than that, I don’t have much else to talk about. You will understand that there is the heat of the moment and there is an open process around that. We are in the delivery and such, at this time I can not tell you anything else, “he added.

With respect to the possibility of appealing the decision of the official organization, Franco Senén said that “it is not an option that I am evaluating right now.”

Among the official media Alma mater It has enjoyed special visibility compared to other official newspapers or magazines. You could say that As a publication, it has been daring in dealing with issues that the Cuban state press does not address. The recent boom that the magazine has had was under the direction of Franco Senén.

Alma mater not only has it increased in audience of all kinds of ages and ideologies, but its work was awarded in national journalism contests. Despite being the oldest university magazine on the island, founded by the communist leader Julio Antonio Mella in November 1922, it has managed to adapt to the new times of multimedia and digitization of journalism.

In 2021, the official journalism contest July 26, organized by the official Union of Journalists of Cuba (UPEC), awarded that publication with the Reportage Award in the Hypermedia category for the series Online shoppingby journalists Patricia Hernández Acevedo and Liannet Gómez Abraham.

It was also awarded the Caricature, Cartoon and Illustrations Award in the Graphic Journalism category for the illustration “Draw the unlocking pattern”, by Alejando Sosa Martínez, and the Infographic award in the Television category. In addition, in that same award the team obtained mentions in other forms of journalism.

“When last year Alma mater began to release the dossiers he published in relation to the events of 11Jhe wrote to Armando Franco, director of the publication, that he should enjoy what he was doing to the fullest while the recess shift lasted, because at some point the bell would ring and squeak squeak“warned the journalist. Joaquin Borges Triana in their social networks after knowing the dismissal.

“The 36 years that I have been a Journalism graduate have made me witness over and over again stories like the one that now motivates multiple comments on the networks. Suppose yes, that Armandito was wrong about something and for those mistakes he must be released. In that case, This corroborates that in the exercise of journalism in a society like Cuba’s, there is no margin for error. A doctor can make a mistake and someone can die because of him, but it may not come to light. In journalism this is not the case. To this assumption we must add that the great enemy of a project like the one that is being built in this country is not the blockade or capitalism, but reality itself”Borges Triana added.

Franco Senén was dismissed on Tuesday, the official publication reported in a very brief note in which it did not even offer the name of who will replace him.

More than 1,000 people reacted to the post, with the majority of the more than 870 comments expressing disgust with the decision.

Armando Franco Senén was appointed director of the magazine in December 2019, three years after graduating from the Bachelor of Journalism at the University of Havana.