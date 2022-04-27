“It is a fall that keeps us alive”
2022-04-26
The technician of real MadridCarlo Ancelotti, considered that losing 4-3 against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals is “a defeat that keeps us alive”.
“It’s a defeat that keeps us alive for the second game at the Bernabéu. We have to improve the defensive aspect, but we have the quality to cause problems up front”, Ancelotti said in the press conference after the match.
Karim Benzema warns Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City: “At the Bernabéu we are going to do something magical”
“We have started the game very badly, we have conceded two goals, but the team has shown a great capacity for reaction, we have been in the game until the end”, added the merengue coach.
“We have been able to react and keep the match alive for the second leg”, said Ancelotti, who hoped to experience “a magical night” at the Bernabéu.
“It’s a result that could change in the second leg, we played against a very strong team, but we competed. Defending better is the key to getting to the final”, the Madrid coach had previously told the Movistar+ platform.
How much was missing! Karim Benzema makes a Panenka penalty in Manchester City vs Real Madrid
Ancelotti again praised Karim Benzema, author of a brace in the match, with a penalty goal eight minutes from time.
“Karim has played a great game as always, he has had the personality to take the penalty, he has taken it spectacularly”, he said.