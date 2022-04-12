it is a mix of Delta and Omicron

The variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus has been isolated and sequenced for the first time in Italy, the Xf, a sort of fusion between the Delta and the Omicron. The discovery, anticipated by the Bolognese edition of Repubblica and which is confirmed in healthcare environments, was made at the Pievesestina laboratory in Cesena, directed by the microbiologist Vittorio Sandri. The positive swab was from a patient who had major diseases, who contracted Covid a couple of months ago and then died. “But not for the Xf variant – Sandri specifies to Repubblica – this must be said very clearly”. This variant is already widespread in England where there are about 100 cases.

Any evaluation of the characteristics of this new variant is premature: in the laboratory they are continuing to study to try to understand similarities and differences with the variants already known, the danger, the contagiousness, the resistance to vaccines and therapies. The birth of variants (now we are trying to identify the Xe, a mutation of Omicron that from the first studies is even more contagious) according to Sandri is a normal thing. «The number of cases is high – she still says – the virus turns in an important way and multiplies: the appearance of mutations that can lead to variants is normal. The problem is to understand which and how many emerge and what it can mean “.