“It is a pride to sign with Milan. With the World Cup I made a dream I had as a child come true “

Milan, February 3, 2022 – Olivier Giroud, French striker born in '86, is a footballer who needs no introduction, just look at his palmares: World Champion with France, one Champions League and a Europa League with Chelsea, four FA Cup won (three with Arsenal and one with Chelsea), the Ligue 1 dominated with Montpellier, three England Super Cups conquered with Arsenal. The questions of Carlo Pellegatti allowed Giroud to talk about himself between past and present, starting with his arrival at Milanello: "The first sensations were of pride for having signed with the great Milan, because I am a Rossoneri fan and then because the French who played here were all strong, winning as much as Papin, one of my favorite players " commented the Milan striker. In addition to his French teammates, at Milan he also found a phenomenon like Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "Ibra is a footballer that I like very much, lui e Shevchenko I am two forwards I've always admired. When I was 20 he was already at the top and my friends gave me his shirt as a gift. I think I still have it, but this is a secret that I have not yet revealed to Ibra."

The present, on the other hand, tells of a derby at the gates that has great importance for the championship race, “We believe in the Scudetto. In a few days we have the Derby with Inter, if we win I think we will have the opportunity to fight until the end “. In England he had many derbies between Arsenal and Tottenham as a protagonist: “I scored in the first derby against Tottenham and we won 1-0. The derbies are special matches that I feel a lot “. On his performance at Milan he states that “The fans have seen my qualities so far, but I know I can do even more, the important thing is to feel good physically. I want to score more and help the team“. Giroud, when he was at Arsenal, was coached by a legend like Arsène Wengerto the question about the differences and similarities with Pegs he replies that “I knowno different in character. Wenger was a very calm coach and never got angry; Pioli puts a lot of passion and temperament into it to motivate us, give us the right determination and push us to play our best football. They are two very different personalities but I really like them both ”. An old statement from him – “in football only the numbers remain“- brings to mind another extraordinary AC Milan striker, Pippo Inzaghiwho remembers all the goals scored: “We attackers are evaluated on goals, but then it’s important to help the team, I’m not selfish and I like to play for the team. Today it is essential for a team to have an attacker who presses, dictates the passage and opens the spaces, even if in the end people only see the numbers “.

The interview then leaves room for memories, such as the victory of the World Cup in 2018 with France, Giroud says that “When I was little, around the age of 10, I talked to my friends and told them that one day I would win the World Cup. The day before the final one of these friends reminded me of that phrase and that I should keep my promise. It is a dream that I managed to realize ”. Finally, there is space for some curiosities, such as the dance course while attending the University of Motor Sciences that “it helped me to have more flexibility ”.

On the nickname that his brothers gave him, "chaussette" (sock), he remembers that "they called me that in reference to the film Dances with Wolves, they said I had eyes like a wolf ". On his arm the phrase "Dominus regit me, et nihil mihi deerit" is tattooed: "It is the verse of Psalm 22 of the Bible, I wanted to mark on my skin the conviction in my faith ". The closure is dedicated to professional goals for 2022: "My first goal is to win the Scudetto with Milan, in my head now there is only Milan, in addition of course to my family " concluded the AC Milan striker.