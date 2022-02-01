It is a record for 2021 GDP, never higher in 50 years. Stock exchange and spread celebrate an encore at the Quirinale

The post-Mattarella bis Monday was positive for the Italian financial center. Yesterday morning Istat announced the preliminary estimate of the 2021 GDP which, as announced by the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco, stood at + 6.5% thanks to an unexpected jump in the fourth quarter (+ 0.6% compared to period July-September). These are values ​​that have not been seen since 1973 (+ 6.7%) and 1976 (+ 6.6%) even if it can be said that the rebound of 2021 is more substantial than that of about fifty years ago as in the ‘ 73 the average inflation rate was 10.8% and three years later it jumped to 16.8%, while last year it was 1.9%. The carry-over effect on the current year is encouraging: the acquired GDP (ie with zero change in the four quarters) is +2.4 per cent.

The Ministry of Economy, however, has dampened the easy enthusiasm. “The resurgence of the pandemic is causing a temporary slowdown in the activity of some economic sectors and expensive energy is an undoubted risk factor,” wrote Via XX Settembre in a comment note. “However – he continues – the national epidemic is improving and the government has already repeatedly intervened to cushion the rise in gas and electricity prices on businesses and households and further interventions are under consideration”. While not underestimating the factors of uncertainty that exist at international level, concludes the press release, the goal remains to achieve GDP growth of more than 4 percent in 2022 “.

The Standard & Poor’s rating agency believes, however, that the Mattarella bis is a key factor in boosting gross domestic product. Political continuity “will allow Mario Draghi’s government to concentrate on carrying out a second cycle of reforms as part of the Italian commitment envisaged by the NRP. S&P forecasts + 4.7% of GDP in 2022. A circumstance also witnessed by the “cooling” of the spread between ten-year BTPs and Bunds with the yield differential which fell from 141 points to 133 yesterday. And it is certainly no coincidence that Prime Minister Mario Draghi will focus on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan in tomorrow’s Council of Ministers. The premier asked all ministers to “indicate the state of implementation of the investments and reforms under their responsibility. To obtain the installment of 24.1 billion at 30 June it will be necessary to achieve 45 objectives, while another 55 targets will have to be achieved in the second half for the 21.8 billion tranche.

The positive closure of Piazza Affari (+ 0.94%) represented a further sign of confidence, albeit in a favorable international context, in the Quirinale-Palazzo Chigi combination. Many investment banks and business houses have published reports that basically breathe a sigh of relief over the outcome of the presidential election. From Bank of America to Equita to Intermonte to Barclays, the leitmotiv is the same: the risk of a stop to government action has been averted. As mentioned, there is an imminent danger which is called inflation. According to Prometeia, the economy could regain momentum next spring if the pandemic continues to slow down and if the international situation (starting with the Russia-Ukraine tensions) normalizes. According to Intesa Sanpaolo, GDP will remain “temporarily weak” but a subsequent acceleration is expected “at a rate of just over a percentage point”. It goes without saying that stability must be the guiding principle in the palaces.