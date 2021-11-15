It is a rupture between Vecino and Inter: the accusation of Uruguayan

They are clear and sharp words those launched by Matias Vecino to Simone Inzaghi and to allInter. In fact, since the retirement of the Uruguayan national team, the midfielder born in 1991 has expressed all his resentment for how he has been used up to now by the former coach Lazio even opening up to a possible assignment in a short time.

The reason behind the break between Vecino and the Nerazzurri

At the base of the discontent revealed by the Canelones native there are a series of promises made by Inzaghi and his men at the beginning of the season, reassurances which evidently, in his opinion, have not been respected.

“In the last few months I have been experiencing a situation in Inter that it was not what I expected at the beginning of the season based on what I had talked about with the coach and with the club “said Vecino at a press conference on the eve of the match between Bolivia and his Uruguay, a representative with which two days ago he was on the pitch 61 minutes in the lost match 1-0 against Argentina.

Without the right foundation, Vecino aspires to change the air

To date, Vecino has accumulated eight league appearances with Inter and two in Champions League being used on one occasion for the full 90 minutes.

Most of the time, in fact, the former Fiorentina And Empoli he played only remnants of the game, struggling in this way to find conditions and continuity of performance.

It is therefore inevitable for him to think about a change of scenery to enjoy more space and highlight all his qualities, qualities that even in this unfortunate season, despite the scarce use, have allowed him to score a goals (against the Bologna).

“Football is made up of moments, sometimes positive and sometimes negative. It is clear that if the latter increased, I think we will have to discuss with Inter, always with the utmost respect, to find a solution that is good for everyone, ”Vecino declared without hiding.

Vecino’s football creed

In the past, approached the Naples, in the footsteps of Vecino would have already moved Rome, determined to find a quality reinforcement for their midfield in January.

However, regardless of the Giallorossi’s interest and what the new probable destination will be, the Nerazzurri number 8 still intends not to force his hand and to behave like serious professional until the end.

“A player must always give his all and respect the decisions of the coaches, stay focused, train to the maximum and be ready when the coach and your team need you “commented the South American midfielder who, if he were able to show off between now and the new year, could further raise his odds in market optics.

OMNISPORT