it is a scam that will empty your account

If you are ever asked for a six-digit password through WhatsApp, it is most likely that they are trying to scam you. We explain why you should not trust it.

There are more and more threats What do they use WhatsApp as a way to try to reach as many people as possible and profit from it at the expense of the immense user base of the messaging platform.

One of the most used methods when it comes to mislead users It consists of trying to get hold of your verification keynecessary to be able log in to account on another device.

The approach is simple: an apparently reliable account, which usually pretends to be the WhatsApp technical support service or similar, sends you a message indicating the need to share the key that you will receive on your mobile. On some occasions, these types of attacks are also carried out by posing as people they know.

Never share your WhatsApp verification key with anyone

from own Civil Guard have warned about the increase in scam attempts of this type. As explained, once we have shared the verification code with the person requesting it, you will have full access to our WhatsApp account on your device, including chats, contacts or files. And, in many cases, it will not be possible to regain access to the account.,

Therefore, it is very important never share WhatsApp verification code received by SMS with a third party. WhatsApp itself confirms that will never request this code through a chat in the app, but only during the process of setting up an account on a device.

In case you have fallen into the trap and have suffered a account theft, the only solution is to inform WhatsApp about said theft and trust that the company can solve the case as soon as possible. In most cases, the resolution will be to completely deactivate the account.

