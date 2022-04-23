“It is a shame, what is happening in Spain is appalling”
The chip change you have Gareth Bale when he plays for the Wales team he is impressive. The player transforms when he goes to his country.
This does not happen at Real Madrid, a club where he has experienced an ordeal in recent years. His coach at his local representative came out to give statements about him and launched a harsh attack on the white team.
As he admits in an interview with the Daily Mail, he adapts some training to the needs of his star player, who does not play anything in Spain.
“Gareth takes full credit for making it work for us. We have contact before each concentration and I ask him what he needs. The same goes for Aaron Ramsey. I touch up the sessions”, explains Page.
He adds: “When Gareth won his 100th match last November, he injured his calf after 20 minutes. So the fact of not playing affects you. That worries me. Practices don’t replicate playing time, so you have to give him credit for the way he manages to do it with us.”
On the criticism that Bale receives in Spain for his poor performance at Real Madrid, Paig says: “It’s a shame. What happens there is appalling, but that man has a strength of mind that I have not seen before. He is the most positive guy you can meet.”
Gareth is a fundamental piece for the Wales team, who expects a rival between Ukraine and Scotland for one of the last tickets to Qatar 2022 via playoff.
“When (Huddersfield winger) Sorba Thomas came in November, I had only seen Gareth on FIFA. But Gareth arrived and started talking to him. Sorba’s eyes were as wide as saucers. He couldn’t believe the time Gareth spent with him. He is a very normal guy and we are very lucky to have him, ”he closed.