“It is a shame, what is happening in Spain is appalling”

2022-04-23

The chip change you have Gareth Bale when he plays for the Wales team he is impressive. The player transforms when he goes to his country.

This does not happen at Real Madrid, a club where he has experienced an ordeal in recent years. His coach at his local representative came out to give statements about him and launched a harsh attack on the white team.

As he admits in an interview with the Daily Mail, he adapts some training to the needs of his star player, who does not play anything in Spain.

“Gareth takes full credit for making it work for us. We have contact before each concentration and I ask him what he needs. The same goes for Aaron Ramsey. I touch up the sessions”, explains Page.