it is a symptom of this deficient vitamin that can lead to Alzheimer’s

Do you always feel tired or fatigued? You may have a vitamin deficiency, if not supplemented right away it could lead to Alzheimer’s. Let’s see in detail what it is and how to do it.

It happens to everyone to have periods in their life when we feel the most tired than usual, it can often be due to the change of season or too much stress, but what if the cause was another?

For this reason today we are going to deepen a very important topic, we are talking aboutintake of vitamins that our body needs to stay healthy and above all, to avoid that in the future rather serious diseases, such as for example Alzheimer’s.

Few people know that one of the alarm bells of Alzheimer’s disease is fatigue, this is because i serum magnesium levels are too low. In fact, our body in addition to needing an adequate supply of vitamins, also needs a right amount of mineral salts.

These are essential for the constitution of many tissues and are essential for the proper development of our body. If you often feel tired or tired it could be due to a lack of an important mineral, such as magnesium.

Unfortunately, as we said, if it is not integrated immediately in the future, a terrible disease could arise, such as the disease of Alzheimer’s.

Let’s find out what it is and how to integrate minerals.

Alzheimer’s: To prevent it, you need to supplement this mineral

Recently, an interesting study on Alzheimer’s has been published in Neurology Journal. From what has emerged if the serum levels of magnesium are not adequate for a long period, in the future one could contract this dementia.

The researchers experimented on 9,569 participants had magnesium levels, the patients were aged between 60 and 65 years, obviously they were not suffering from any type of disease. Over the years, it emerged that 823 participants contracted dementia. According to the study, the patients had both low and high levels of magnesium.

For this reason it is very important to always keep our body monitored through blood tests and above all it is essential not to underestimate the symptoms such as fatigue, rapid heartbeat or anxiety.

