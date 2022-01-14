Buying fresh and seasonal products certainly helps the environment. We consume products maybe at Km 0 and in this way we reduce emissions. We avoid plastic and also eat more genuine products.

The problem, however, is that we often do not realize that we are buying more than what we need. Then we fill the fridge with fresh fruit and vegetables which we then leave to rot. Or that we have to consume quickly because it is already going bad. But not only that, when we clean it before cooking it we throw away many reusable parts. This happens with many vegetables, but especially with cauliflower.

It is a waste to throw away cauliflower scraps because they are worth gold to health

Cauliflower just like broccoli belongs to the cruciferous family. We have already seen how broccoli is a vegetable rich in vitamin C and phosphorus that would protect the bones. And cauliflowers have a lot in common nutritionally as well. Cauliflowers have a good supply of fiber which is an ally of intestinal health. They contain vitamin C ideal for strengthening the immune defenses and also vitamins of group B. These vitamins are those that would favor a good metabolism.

So it is absolutely a shame to get rid of waste and deprive ourselves of these properties. Generally when we clean cauliflower we remove the fibrous stem and leaves of the head. We don’t eat them and we certainly don’t boil them at all.

Instead of throwing them away, let’s do this

The decoctions or infusions are a tradition that has been handed down for centuries. In many cultures, herbal infusions are taken to help the body. In this case, we can also use cauliflower scraps to make one at home. First of all we wash the leaves and the stem well before using it. We eliminate the black, damaged or contaminated parts.

At this point we let it all boil in a pot with plenty of hot water. The ratio should be more or less than 50g of cauliflower to 500ml of water. When the water boils, let it cook for an hour. Then we filter everything and store for a few days in the fridge in an airtight bottle. Let’s drink a glass a day.

If the decoction is not for us we can use the leaves for a centrifuge. Remember to cut the leaves into thin slices otherwise we will not be able to centrifuge them well. We add some carrots and an apple to make the taste more pleasant.

Hence, it is a waste to throw away cauliflower scraps because they are worth gold to health. Before throwing away fruit and vegetable scraps, we always check if we can reuse them. In this way we will avoid wasting both food and money. Even the most unthinkable vegetable scraps such as spring onion can be reused.

