it is administered orally and is refundable

The oral semaglutidea medicine useful for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The medicine combines the efficacy of the Glp-1 receptor agonist with administration by mouth, is taken once daily and will be reimbursed by the National Health System.

Hyperglycemia and being overweight are risk factors that can be prevented

Cardiovascular diseases on an atherosclerotic basis, such as heart attacks and strokes are among the main causes of disability and mortality in Italy. Often the causes are modifiable among these “Hyperglycemia, together with excess weight, arterial hypertension, alterations in lipid metabolism, smoking represents a risk factor for cardiovascular disease that is modifiable” he explains Agostino Consoli, Full Professor of Endocrinology at the University of Chieti and Director of the Territorial Unit of Endocrinology and Metabolism of the Pescara Local Health Authority “At the moment, however, as many as 80 percent of people with type 2 diabetes do not reach target levels of glycated hemoglobin, blood pressure and lipoproteins low density “.

A fact also underlined by Graziano Di Ciannidirector of the diabetes and metabolic diseases complex operating unit of the North-West Tuscany Local Health Authority: “Despite the availability of a broad spectrum of therapeutic options and the demonstration of the importance of adequate metabolic control to prevent or delay the onset of complications of type 2 diabetes, a percentage of patients do not reach the desired therapeutic targets “.