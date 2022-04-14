it is aimed at fans of Selena Gomez

The end of “Jelena”

After years of romance, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber decide once again to separate. This isn’t the couple’s first breakup, but it will be the last. Only three months later, Justin announces his marriage to Hailey Baldwin. A choice that the fans of the couple “Jelena” who takes this act as a real betrayal on the part of Hailey, long friend with Selena Gomez. Four years later, the fans have not forgotten anything and continue to hound the young bride. After the attacks on the internet, a group of Selena fans even went to the Met Gala to chant Selena’s name when the young couple passed by. constant harassment which leaves little respite to the pretty blonde.

Hailey Bieber speaks

Tired of these attacks, Hailey Bieber has finally decided to react! After yet another attack under one of her publications, the young model spoke. On her TikTok account, Ms. Bieber speaks directly to her haters asking them to stop their attacks: “Leave me alone now. I mind my business. I don’t do anything wrong. I’m not saying anything bad. Leave me alone, please. The years have passed and it is time to let me live in peace. I beg you. This is my only request. Go take your hate somewhere else. » Already in 2019, the model had to speak up to defend herself violent attacks on social networks. Some claimed that one of his posts: a screenshot of the song “I’ll kill you”, was a response to the release of the song “Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez. Hailey Bieber then had to defend herself against a wave of hateful comments.

