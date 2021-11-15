It is alarm for Amazon, announced a transport strike for Black Friday

As already happened in the past, this year Amazon will have to deal with a transport strike for Black Friday

There are just under two weeks to go Black Friday, one of the most anticipated events of the year. Especially by the most saving-conscious, looking for the best offers to take home quality products at prices never so discounted.

In this sense, Amazon represents an important point of reference. Already now it is possible to find a dedicated section, with a myriad of promotions that will increase to the nth degree as the big day approaches. In the meantime, however, there is bad news for Jeff Bezos’ giant: one is expected strike by hauliers.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Seoul goes virtual: the project to transport the city to the Metaverse

Amazon announced a transport strike for Black Friday

A decision made with the accession of Filt, Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti and announced by the referent Filt Cgil Michele De Rose: Amazon will have to deal with the strike of the hauliers during the Black Friday. “General strike on Friday 26 November, Black Friday, of drivers, employees of companies associated with Assoespressi who deliver on behalf of Amazon” has explained De Rose. In reality, the chosen day is not that of deliveries, but that of purchases. There should therefore be no particular problems on delivery times.

MAYBE YOU ALSO INTEREST >>> Samsung Galaxy A33, a leak reveals the possible design and its technical specifications

To be burdened will be more than anything else the goods distribution system. “At the base of the strike is the request to lower loads and work rates, reducing the weekly working hours of drivers. The liability on drivers in cases of damage and deductibles must be reduced and the economic value of the trip increased, introducing the performance bonus. We also ask you to guarantee privacy regulations, data management and remote control”He concluded De Rose.