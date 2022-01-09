“It is already dominant” – Time





As happened with the Omicron variant that upset the picture of the pandemic, other mutations of the coronavirus are continuously isolated by researchers. The latest discovery comes from Cyprus, where health authorities have reported 25 cases of the Covid Deltacron variant, the name chosen to underline a sort of mix of mutations between Delta and Omicron.





That of the Mediterranean island is not the only new variant to attract attention. Among these are the daughters and sisters of Omicron, or the sub-lineages of B.1.1.529 such as the one called BA.2 that worries Denmark, where it may have already become dominant over BA.1, the basic Omicron. And not only that, because on the international sequencing portal Gisaid, where researchers report the detected sequences, there are cases from South Africa, Australia, Canada, Sweden and India. Also in this case some of Delta’s characteristics resist and others that make it less identifiable than Omicron, especially in countries where the tracking activity is not particularly sophisticated. This is due to the deletion, i.e. the loss of a segment of DNA, of the S gene which allows us to understand already from the swab whether it is a suspected Omicron or not.





In November, the discovery in Marseille of the so-called IHU variant, a name that refers to the French institute, which created an ad hoc study still in the pre-print phase, caused a sensation. This is the B.1.640.2 lineage isolated by the experts of the Ihu Méditerranée Infection of Marseille coordinated by Professor Didier Raoult, controversial infectious disease specialist famous for having become a no vax icon after some doubts raised about mRna vaccines, according to the WHO it is a variant destined to succumb.





Returning to Cyprus, Leondios Kostrikis director of the local laboratory of biotechnology and molecular virology, argues that the cases of “deltacron” would be more frequent among patients hospitalized for Covidm but certainty about the real ability to produce a more or less serious disease than the other variants, nor information on the degree of contagiousness are not yet available.