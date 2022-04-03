It is already known what happened to the “son” of Belinda and Christian Nodal after their separation

In June 2021 Belinda and Christian Nodal touched the social networks by presenting to their millions of fans his first son“, a puppy of the Chihuahua breed that won everyone’s hearts.

However, after the sentimental rupture confirmed last February, little was known about the whereabouts of the sweet pet, whom the “Nodeli” baptized as “blu” and shortly after they decided to change their name to “4“, Alluding to the fact that they were celebrating their first four months of dating when they decided to adopt him.

But it was in one of the pop singer’s recent publications where the mystery was finally solved, since it was she herself who revealed that the little black dog with coffee stayed with his “mom”.

In the series of photographs, Belinda appeared posing with a set of pants and a crossed top in black that showed her stylized silhouette and marked abdomen.

And although the beauty of the singer drew attention, one of the details most commented on by her fans was the reappearance of “4“, who posed next to her in one of the three snapshots that exceeded 600 thousand heart-shaped reactions.

“Aaah 4”, “As you want, you will always remember who the father was“”, “Bonitaaa I loved the photo with 4”, “How beautiful Beli and 4 with his fuchi face always, who would he take out?“, “Beautiful Beli and you baby 4“, “How beautiful he is 4 so elegant”, “4 cute”, “4 is so tender”, pointed out some fans of the Spanish artist.

This is how, while Belinda gradually resumes her professional life, Christian Nodal has given something to talk about due to his recent appearances with a mysterious woman who they claim is his new love and who even accompanies him in his presentations in Mexico.

You might also be interested in:

–Christian Nodal brags again about “his new conquest” and they assure that he wants to make Belinda jealous

–VIDEO: Belinda returns to Mexico and it would be for legal issues, would she not return?

–So are the spectacular mansions that Belinda left to go live in Spain