it is already the second most watched film ever

The success of Red Notice does not seem to subside and in the last few hours the film with protagonists The Rock, Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot has become the second most watched ever on Netflix and is now on the hunt for absolute primacy. The film has already managed to generate views for a total of 277.9 million hours viewed.

Now Red Notice is on the hunt for the top spot on the list of the most viewed films of all time on the digital platform, an honor that is currently still in the hands of Bird Box with Sandra Bullock, leading with a total of 282 hours displayed. The third position of this particular podium is occupied instead by Tyler Rake, action film with Chris Hemsworth. Then we find films like The Irishman by Martin Scorsese, The Kissing Booth 2, 6 Underground by Michael Bay, Enola Holmes and the most recent Army of the Dead by Zack Snyder.

Among the most viewed films on Netflix regarding the week that goes from 15 to 21 November last we also find The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, third installment of the saga with Vanessa Hudgens, the comedy Love Hard, The Harder Thay Fall And Army of Thieves.

After the success, Netflix has already shown its intention to shoot two sequels of Red Notice, to be shot one after the other to reduce production costs, which will certainly be high, given that already the first chapter is the most expensive movie of the entire Netflix era, partly due to the expected salary for its three leading stars. Surely Marshall Thurber knows well the agenda of his three superstars, very busy between the sets of the new films in production and the press tours of the upcoming titles, therefore the plan to group them only once to shoot two sequels of Red Notice at the same time it would seem functional.

On these pages you can read our review of Red Notice.