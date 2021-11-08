it is also sought outside the region

The mayor of Anghiari Alessandro Polcri and the area manager of the Aretina, Casentino district, Valtiberina Evaristo Giglio declare that, sharing the legitimate concerns of the patients of Dr. Gian Pietro Guadagni, absent for a long time, they are together looking for possible solutions to limit the consequent discomfort of citizens.

“It should be noted – reads the joint note – that as soon as Dr. Guadagni had to be absent, the procedure for a temporary assignment to be assigned to a substitute was activated and this allowed the continuity of medical assistance until the end of October. Further attempts to extend the post, looking for other young replacements, have not yielded concrete results to date “.

This situation, the institutions explain, is due to the general shortage of doctors which is now registered in various parts of the country and which takes on more critical dimensions in the innermost areas such as Valtiberina. Meanwhile, attempts to find a replacement doctor are also continuing by contacting doctors outside the regional borders. It should also be noted that the recent retirement of another general practitioner, Dr. Chiasserini, who was part of the Casa della Salute in Anghiari and Monterchi, of which Dr. Guadagni also belongs, also makes the condition of Anghiari more serious. Even in that case the assignment of an assignment was not feasible because all the doctors contacted by the ASL refused. In order to guarantee the welfare coverage of residents, the ceiling for all family doctors operating in Valtiberina had to be increased. This is a temporary and anomalous condition that is desirable to be removed with the coverage of the deficient area, which is expected to be published in March.

In the meantime, the mayor of Anghiari, the district director and Dr. Anemoli, coordinator of the Valtiberina local health authority, are examining all possible solutions to ensure continuity of assistance in this really difficult and unusual phase. For this reason, the point was also made last Friday together with the doctors of the Casa della Salute in Anghiari and for now it seems that a couple of doctors residing in Valtiberina have given partial availability, despite other professional commitments, through which, together with the other doctors who own the Casa della Salute and the Zone will be able to guarantee assistance until Dr. Guadagni returns.