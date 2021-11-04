It is amazing how much it costs to heat the house with an air conditioner and how much a radiator consumes

Winter is upon us and even the cold is beginning to make itself felt and heating our homes thus becomes an indispensable gesture. Coming home from work and finding yourself in a warm and welcoming environment is priceless. To do this we must resort to the use of electrical or gas equipment.

To solve this cold house problem efficiently and quickly, many decide to install heat pump air conditioners. However, what many do not know is that it is really incredible how much it costs to heat the house with an air conditioner and how much a radiator consumes. In addition, many do not realize that these very common mistakes we make with washing machines and laundry are also burdening the bills and making them salty.

It must be said that modern air conditioners, those of class A +++, have a high initial cost, but are able to heat even a very cold and large room in a short time. In addition, you can turn them on and off when you prefer, thanks to remote control via the internet. In addition to traditional heating methods, the air conditioner once installed does not require maintenance.

Their consumption is approximately 400 watts per hour. There is also no need to worry excessively about the higher bill prices, because a new electricity tariff plan has been in force since 2018. With this plan, fixed costs have increased and variable costs have decreased.

So better to heat the house with what?

So, if we wanted to make a rough estimate of the gas consumption used by radiators, there are so many aspects to take into consideration in a two-month period. For example, the size of the house, the city, whether the heating is centralized or autonomous, the temperature we want to obtain, the outside temperature. Considering these different variables, the calculations cannot be precise but we can say that the average expenditure varies from 100 for someone to 300 for someone else.

With air conditioners, on the other hand, we have a more precise estimate, in fact, if we suppose we have 3 air conditioners in the house to heat 3 rooms. And each of these has an average consumption of 400 Watts, we have a consumption of 1.2 kW per hour.

If the average weekly hours in which the air conditioners are switched on is 50 hours, (from 19 to 24 about 5 hours a day on weekdays; and from 9 to 24 Saturday and Sunday about 15 hours a day). Multiply the 50 hours per week by 1.2 (kW of consumption in 1 hour), we will have 60 kW consumed per week. If each kW costs an average of 0.15 cents, multiplying it by 60 kW consumed per week, the weekly heating cost will be on average 9 euros for a monthly total of 36 euros.

It would therefore seem that the consumption of air conditioners is to be preferred in terms of bills and also of heating speed, to traditional systems. However, this will then be a consumer choice.

Explanation

A clarification is due: this article is intended as a food for thought. The comparison between consumption is very simplified as it does not take into account various variables that can affect them.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the calculations highlighted for the consumption of a heat pump are approximate as they are strictly linked to the external climatic conditions and the desired internal temperature.