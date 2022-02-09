It is among the most downloaded apps in the world, but nobody knows about it

The video calls have been one of the few certainties of the last two years: we have all more or less needed to video call to see the faces of friends, family and colleagues at any time and in any part of the city or the world. AND Google Duo turned out to be one of the best ways to make a video call. So much so that the App has just exceeded 5 billion downloads.









Google Duo, for a few hours it has been one of the few selected services to achieve such a result. Sure, Duo is an app pre-installed on most phones Android, which makes reaching this milestone something far less impressive. It also doesn’t guarantee that everyone actually uses it, although, as the default app on Android for video calling, it definitely gets its fair share of use. It is certainly impressive that the result has been achieved since 2016, the date of the global launch until today. In any case, despite the brilliant success and the milestone just reached, the intentions of the Mountain View engineers regarding the future of the Duo app.

Between Allo and Google Meet, Duo won

Duo is not just an app for video calls, but it also allows you to make voice calls from Google’s smartphones, smart displays and Nest Hub speakers. Supports up to 32 participants and offers the possibility to connect both from the app and from the web.

Unlike Meetdesigned for business, Duo offers a more focused option private. But Google had planned to merge Meet and Duo at the end of last year, only that merger eventually fell through and it’s unclear what the future holds for Android’s default video calling app.

We also remember that the app Duo was launched at the same time as At theone of Google’s many attempts to create a rival to Apple iMessage And Whatsapp. That said, Allo disappeared from the Play Store in 2019 when it was closed for good. Around the same time, Duo managed to surpass the first billion installations and has continued to grow ever since.

Duo’s future is unpredictable

In 2020, it was rumored that Google planned to merge Duo and Meet, its other video conferencing app, into one platform. Instead, in December we discovered that the project had completely failed, with the company turning its full attention to Meet.

Meanwhile, Duo received only a handful of updates and new features last year, suggesting that a Hangouts-style closure.