It is an emergency in view of Juve, even Pedro makes Lazio tremble. Sarri and the puzzle of the attack | First page

The latest news in chronological order on the physical conditions ofin today’s session, further fuel Maurizio Sarri’s doubts about the composition of a competitive starting eleven against his former team.(the hope is to have him back for the match against Napoli on November 28) due to the calf problem accused in the national team, at the basis of the recent disagreements between the FIGC and the Biancoceleste president

WHICH ATTACK? – The number of the Capitoline club returned to the attack today, again pressed on the reasons for the knockout of his center forward: “It seems to me that if the medical approach conditions had been those of Lazio we would have had a completely different situation“. Without his reference man, Pedro was considered by Sarri as the ideal element for an offensive trident completed by the recovered Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson: give as few references as possible to Juventus defenders as input, preferring this solution entirely devoted to technique and speed rather than to the physicality of Muriqi. Who would obviously be back in the running for a starting shirt if Pedro’s conditions, which will be evaluated in the next few hours, prove to be more serious than expected.

EMERGENCY – More risky but still on the track the hypothesis of insisting on an unforeseeable trident, with Felipe Anderson who would be the last resort as a false center forward, with Zaccagni and the young Raul Moro at his sides. All options under consideration by Maurizio Sarri, who in a particularly complicated period full of appointments between the league and the Europa League will certainly have to do without Marusic – stopped by Covid – against Juventus. To partially return the smile to the Tuscan technician is the complete recovery of Manuel Lazzari, an almost obligatory choice in the right lane of the defensive department. Starting tomorrow, in Formello the preparation for the match with Juve will begin and the watchword seems to be only one: emergency.