It is an emergency in view of Juve, even Pedro makes Lazio tremble. Sarri and the puzzle of the attack | First page
WHICH ATTACK? – The number of the Capitoline club returned to the attack today, again pressed on the reasons for the knockout of his center forward: “It seems to me that if the medical approach conditions had been those of Lazio we would have had a completely different situation“. Without his reference man, Pedro was considered by Sarri as the ideal element for an offensive trident completed by the recovered Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson: give as few references as possible to Juventus defenders as input, preferring this solution entirely devoted to technique and speed rather than to the physicality of Muriqi. Who would obviously be back in the running for a starting shirt if Pedro’s conditions, which will be evaluated in the next few hours, prove to be more serious than expected.
EMERGENCY – More risky but still on the track the hypothesis of insisting on an unforeseeable trident, with Felipe Anderson who would be the last resort as a false center forward, with Zaccagni and the young Raul Moro at his sides. All options under consideration by Maurizio Sarri, who in a particularly complicated period full of appointments between the league and the Europa League will certainly have to do without Marusic – stopped by Covid – against Juventus. To partially return the smile to the Tuscan technician is the complete recovery of Manuel Lazzari, an almost obligatory choice in the right lane of the defensive department. Starting tomorrow, in Formello the preparation for the match with Juve will begin and the watchword seems to be only one: emergency.