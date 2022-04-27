It is an honor, Viola Davis puts herself in the shoes of Michelle Obama to star in The First Lady

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Ftv%2FCaFmxhdgelF%2F%3Futm_source%3Dig_web_copy_link&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAHWoG98c5VrLsr5Y3rpVdqZCCSIyyqxkWcgAtfdtsDnxywwD9nnAJ6z7HoZB1HQN9RhCsZAKGShOYk6VIOhvvAJwnoy0Tp05flDptjtF724AAdR0ZByMeGXZB2YznYEkoXnbwhLlbCcBZAnQZCyuxIUdZC4ubKRW1y5dEn9vgLVZCJ2MjpM3RSzEZD

The 56-year-old actress, considered one of the most talented and versatile, surprised with her characterization in the official trailer of the project promoted by the American channel ShowTime. “Playing the extraordinary Michelle Obama was not an easy task but rather a lifelong honor”he stated on his social networks, before the imminent premiere on April 17.

Throughout ten chapters, it will be shown how Michelle handled herself in her daily life beyond her political task, her vulnerability, concerns, her relationship with her husband and her daughters and her personal goals. And the production company promises that viewers will meet “A revealing recast of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.”

The First Lady (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME

In addition, Davis will be joined by other prominent actresses who will play strong women in the history of their country, such as Michelle Pfeiffer and Kristine Froseth, who will play former first lady Betty Ford at different stages of her life; Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford; while Gillian Anderson and Eliza Scanlen will play former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. The cast completes Jayme Lawson as Michelle Obama in her youth, OT Fagbenle as Barack Obama and Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt, among others.

It should be noted that Michelle Obama is no stranger to the audiovisual universe and streaming platforms. Without going any further, together with her husband, in 2018 she signed an agreement with Netflix to produce all kinds of content and has worked on titles such as Firekeeper’s Daughter, a series based on the book by Angeline Boulley; the documentary Great National Parks and the films Exit West, starring Riz Ahmed, Satellite and The Young Wife, among others.