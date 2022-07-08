It is becoming increasingly clear that Rigoberta Bandini was not the best option for Eurovision

During the last year, the Catalan singer Rigoberta Bandini has become one of the leading artists on the music scene in our country. Bitch either too many drugs were his letters of introduction, but ‘Ow mom!’ he took her to the top. This song was her proposal for the benidorm festheto the Spanish Eurovision pre-selection, and became one of the great favorites. But, as we know very well, the winner of that contest was Chanel with ‘SloMo’, a song that finished third in the famous festival, which this year was held in Turin, Italy. Since then, many of us have wondered how Rigoberta would have been if she had won, but time is showing us that Bandini was not the best option for Eurovision. And something that she herself told last night in La Resistencia confirms it.

The artist was on David Broncano’s program, and there she spoke with him about her career, and how The last year had been the busiest. Too much, perhaps. So much, as to need to make a break soon and with all urgency.

“I have to explain something very important. ANDn the fall I’m going to do the finale of the tour and then I’m retiring. I will do it for a long time, but retiring from the stage does not mean that I will not work”, Said the singer, who acknowledged being up to a very rude part of everything “And I can’t anymore. Soon we will announce the fall tour that will be very special concerts and we will finish with that”.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see a tweet that is not available due to your privacy preferences

In other words, when he had achieved great success, which had been preceded by an enormous effort over the years, with small record contracts and doing small concerts, he decided to put the brakes on. As if the situation was too big for him. Or that, simply, it does not correspond to what she needs at this moment in her life.

Rigoberta Bandini is actually the project of a singer named Paula Ribó González, who has an extensive resume that includes important work as a dubbing actress. She is, for example, the one who gives voice to animated characters like Caillou or the Disney princess Mérida, and is the usual voice actor for Dakota Fanning. His musical facet, as we say, had been carved little by little, combining it with other work in the world of entertainment., and maybe that’s why he wants to leave the stage. Because his priority would not be, at this time, touring the country giving concerts, nor dedicating himself fully to music. In her personal section, we can also highlight that she is the mother of Nico, a little boy born from her union with the musician Esteban Navarro (who was with her on the Benidorm Fest stage), and that last June she fulfilled the two years.

Continue reading the story

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, SPAIN – JUNE 18: Rigoberta Bandini performs during O Son do Camiño Festival on June 18, 2022 in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. (Photo by Cristina Andina/Redferns)

For all this, What would have happened if Rigoberta Bandini had won the Benidorm Fest and represented Spain in Eurovision? That her world would have changed even faster than she has, and it would have been exhausted even more. If it is already shocking that she leaves the stage after the fall, it would be even more so if she had gone to Turin with the feminist anthem ‘Ay, mama!’ Can you imagine that Chanel now announced that she stops singing live? It seems impossible! But in the case that concerns us, that of Rigoberta, it is clear that her musical project is cooking at a different rate than festival programmers expect, that is why she has announced that she will put the brake pedal to the fullest . At least during “a long while”.

Let’s remember that the success of ‘Ay, mama!’ It was a surprise for everyone, including the artist herself. It is a song that he began to compose more than ten years ago, and that he rescued when TVE sent him an invitation to participate in the Benidorm Fest. A theme that speaks of the importance and beauty of motherhood, and that achieved great popularity even on private channels. Telecinco, for example, turned it into a soundtrack for some specials they did on Rocío Carrasco.

The illusion of knowing that what Rigoberta is going to do with her career is a parenthesis. He will stop giving concerts with the same frequency, but he has not said anything about abandoning music, and with that good news is what we should stay with. That there will still be Bandini for a while.

More stories that might interest you: