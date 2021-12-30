It is becoming increasingly difficult to return to the Iran nuclear deal

On Monday, the new talks on Iranian nuclear power began in Vienna, Austria, involving Iran and all the countries that had signed the historic agreement of 2015, when Barack Obama was still in the presidency of the United States. The new round of talks, the eighth, is aimed at restoring that agreement, which reduced Iran’s ability to develop the technology to create a nuclear weapon in exchange for the removal of some of the sanctions imposed by the community. international on the country. The deal was scuttled three years later by Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew the United States and reintroduced the old sanctions on Iran, adding new ones.

Diplomats in Vienna are trying to get back to where they were six years ago, but things don’t seem to be going well at all: talks are progressing slowly and there is a widespread feeling among negotiators that there is little time left, perhaps only a few weeks. . Compared to 2015, everything has changed: there is a new regime in Iran, the American administration of Joe Biden has to deal with the policies adopted in the Trump years, and a profound mistrust has developed between the parties that seems difficult to overcome. And if diplomacy fails, the risk is the beginning of a military confrontation, the duration and scope of which is difficult to predict.

The ongoing talks in Vienna, like all previous ones, are not direct between all sides: so far Iran has always refused to let its diplomats speak directly with those of the United States, a choice that is slowing down the negotiations, because it mainly forces the European countries – the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, plus the representatives of the European Union – to act as mediators.

There is another major problem that is blocking the negotiations in the bud: Iran is continuing to make it a precondition that all sanctions imposed by Trump over the past three years be lifted, while the United States is not of the same opinion. The US government would like the talks to start from a more balanced situation, where sanctions were negotiated together with the rest of the agreement: that is, among other things, limits on the production of centrifuges and on the uranium enrichment threshold, and the possibility of carrying out regular checks in Iranian nuclear power plants, all things already contained in the 2015 agreement and considered necessary to significantly slow down Iran’s production of nuclear weapons.

The difficulties in the negotiations are clearly showing how much the conditions for reaching an agreement have changed a lot, and much worse, than they were in 2015.

The first big difference concerns Iranian politics. Six years ago Iran was ruled by moderate president Hassan Rouhani, who had made the nuclear deal one of the most important objectives of his mandate. Rouhani had also overcome the resistance of Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, that is, the most important political and religious office in the country and the highest representative of the ultra-conservative faction. Khamenei had initially opposed any deal with the United States, but as the Iranian economy became more and more severe he had changed his mind, hoping that the removal of sanctions could partially solve the problem.

Today those conditions are no longer replicable in Iran. Leading the government is Ebrahim Raisi, ultraconservative and “protege” of Khamenei, elected last June in a very contested vote by the opposition. The control of the ultra-conservatives over the country has strengthened, and a nationalistic sentiment that was previously less strong has gradually spread, and which has been fueled above all by Trump’s extremely hostile policies towards Iran (policies that have led for example to killing of the powerful Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, very popular in the country).

In addition to the fact that there is no longer a government that is truly in favor of the agreement, today in Iran a suspicious approach towards the United States is much stronger and more marked: there is very little trust, which is one of the indispensable components for reaching an agreement on this. importance.

Things have also changed in the United States, in the meantime: and not because Biden does not want to restore an agreement that he himself had supported as Barack Obama’s deputy, but because between 2015 and today there was Donald Trump.

After unilaterally withdrew the United States from the nuclear deal – that is, without any serious violation of the terms by Iran – Trump had not limited himself to reintroducing previously eliminated sanctions: he had imposed new ones, and numerous ones. That is, he had started the so-called “maximum pressure strategy”, based on the idea that the imposition of many sanctions would push Iran to accept a new nuclear treaty more favorable to the United States (which was what they had always asked for. many American Republicans).

It is a strategy that has not worked, however, and that to date seems to have had the opposite effects to what Trump expected, for two reasons.

The first is that hostility towards the United States has grown in Iran even among the factions that were previously most open to dialogue with the West, and the ultra-conservatives, the most opposed to any agreement with the Americans, have strengthened. It was they in particular who pushed for an acceleration of the nuclear program, which in recent months has produced several violations of the 2015 agreement: for example, last April the Iranian government announced that it would start enriching uranium to 60%. , a level never reached by the country until then and well beyond the 3.67% limit set by the 2015 agreement (to build a nuclear bomb you need at least 90% enriched uranium).

Today Iran is much closer than it was in 2015 to building a nuclear warhead.

The second is that it has become even more difficult for the United States to make concessions: to return to the 2015 agreement, Biden would be forced to eliminate not only the sanctions reintroduced by Trump, but also all those that Trump had imposed in addition, after having withdrawn from the agreement. It would be a politically very expensive and hardly acceptable decision for many American politicians, who consider Iran a “rogue state”, a supporter of radical and terrorist groups and a threat to the entire Middle East.

The other countries involved in the negotiations are trying to overcome all these difficulties by proposing intermediate solutions, such as an agreement that provides that Iran “freezes” all its nuclear activities in exchange for some economic benefits. So far, however, this hypothesis has been discarded due to the opposition of the Iranian government, which has said that the only possible agreement is that of 2015.

The risks of the failure of the diplomatic path exist and could be very great. An intermediate solution “would give everyone time, but at the moment we are sitting on several time bombs,” he told the Financial Times Sanam Vakil, an expert on Iran who works for the Chatham House think tank: “If all this is not quickly contained, we will avalanche towards a very serious crisis.”

Obviously, it is not known for sure what could happen, in the event of a definitive failure of the negotiations, but the most discussed scenarios do not seem to be too good, also because the West’s options range from “unattractive to decidedly violent”, as argued by the ‘analyst Ali Vaez, of the think tank International Crisis Group.

First of all, the European countries, which in the last three years had tried in every way to resurrect the agreement, creating financial mechanisms to circumvent American sanctions with little success, could give up new attempts. They could, for example, turn to the UN Security Council and ask for all international sanctions removed in 2015 after the signing of the agreement to be reintroduced: if the proposal were to pass, then if none of the five permanent members with veto power were to vote against. , in fact, Trump’s “maximum pressure strategy”, hitherto much criticized by Europe, would be legitimized on a global level. At that point the margins for reaching an agreement would be even smaller.

An even more worrying option would be the military one. The United States or Israel (or both) could decide to take preemptive action, that is, target Iranian power plants before Iran actually reaches the capacity to build a nuclear warhead. The US military has already said it has several options on the table to stop Iran, and according to what the newspapers have written in recent months, President Biden would not have completely ruled out this possibility. At the same time, the Israeli government has ordered its military forces to prepare plans for possible targeted air strikes.

In turn, Iran could respond. During the years of Trump’s presidency, for example, he had used the Revolutionary Guards (elite military force) and allied groups in other countries of the Middle East to attack the American military in Iraq, sabotage the routes of foreign oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and hit them with drones. oil infrastructure of Saudi Arabia (ally of the United States). But above all, it could continue to develop its nuclear program, getting closer and closer to building a warhead.

Or the parties involved could be able to manage the crisis and the inevitable tensions even in the event of a definitive failure of the talks. It would not be the first time – Iran and the United States have become adept at grazing major international crises, without slipping into them – but the general worsening of relations and conditions may not be enough to avoid major problems this time around.