Always keeping our toothbrush clean is essential for good oral hygiene. The toothbrush should always be rinsed after use, and replaced every two or three months, or when the bristles are damaged. If we notice that the bristles of our toothbrush begin to open, appear deformed, discolored or thinned, it means that it is time to replace the toothbrush. But be careful, because even a brand new toothbrush may not perform its function properly if it is not stored correctly. In particular, there is a mistake that many Italians make that risks compromising the quality of the toothbrush and therefore making our oral hygiene less effective.

Beware of dirt and bacteria

The mistake many make is not allowing the toothbrush to dry completely. It is essential that the bristles have a chance to dry completely after each use. A wet toothbrush, in fact, can become a real receptacle for bacteria or other potentially dangerous microorganisms for our health. But how can we prevent these microorganisms from proliferating on the bristles? We must pay attention to how we store the toothbrush after each use.

It is best not to leave the toothbrush in this position to prevent bacteria from thriving on the bristles

The rule is simple: we must allow the residual water on the bristles to evaporate quickly and not create stagnation. For this reason, we should never leave the toothbrush lying down. No toothbrush left on the edge of the sink, then. Instead, we should store it vertically. This way the excess water will immediately flow downwards. We never put a wet toothbrush in a closed container immediately after use: the bristles must remain exposed to the air in order to dry. This is especially important if we use a travel toothbrush when we are away from home. Better not to leave the toothbrush wet under any circumstances. Let it dry completely before storing it.

We regularly clean the toothbrush

Even if we rinse it after each use, the toothbrush should still be cleaned regularly. To do this, let’s get the pads that are used to clean dentures and dental prostheses. Dissolve the tablet in a glass and dip the toothbrush upside down. Leave it overnight and then rinse it off and let it air dry. If we do not have the appropriate products available, we can also use white vinegar diluted with water. Another solution is to use a glass of water with a measuring cup of mouthwash. Let’s not forget to clean not only the toothbrush, but also the tongue cleaner, which is an essential tool for oral hygiene.

