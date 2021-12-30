Adopting a healthy lifestyle means reducing the risk of numerous diseases involving the cardiovascular system. Heart disease is currently the leading cause of death and hospitalization in our country with about 240,000 deaths every year. This is what emerges from the statistical analyzes of SIPREC, the Italian Society for Cardiovascular Prevention.

Taking care of your heart therefore becomes extremely important with advancing age and the adoption of certain eating habits. In this sense, good prevention starts from some values ​​that can be detected with blood tests, ie blood tests. It is better not to exceed these values ​​of total cholesterol in the blood so as not to tire the heart or block arteries.

What aspects not to overlook during the daily routine

Very often heart disease is the result of a series of elements that affect familiarity and environmental factors. In this sense, as the American College of Cardiology points out, some preclinical conditions could represent a real indicator for cardiovascular disorders. In fact, a particular blood value that we often underestimate could be the alarm bell of heart disease.

To promote a healthy lifestyle, nutrition certainly plays an essential role. For example, those who suffer from tachycardia or high blood pressure know how important it is to moderate the use of salt in the kitchen. In this case, excellent alternative toppings can be used to avoid bland dishes as some scientists indicate. If the control of nutrition is a fundamental step, to verify the effects that this has on the body it is useful to resort to blood tests.

One of the parameters that is often considered to monitor the health of the heart and cardiovascular system is cholesterol. High levels of this fat in the blood can put you at risk of atherosclerosis for example. The latter causes thickening and loss of elasticity of the artery walls, causing plaque to form. This condition could in turn lead to an occlusion of the arteries leading to blood clots, ischemias, strokes or heart attacks.

Cholesterol in this clinical condition plays an important role. The guidelines of the Ministry of Health on the prevention of atherosclerosis indicate the ideal cholesterol values ​​not to be exceeded. For an adult, desirable total blood cholesterol lipoprotein values ​​should be below 200 mg / dL. A value that is between 200 and 239 mg / dL could already be considered moderately high. If, on the other hand, the indicator exceeds 240 mg / dL, then it would be a high value that should not be overlooked. In this sense, following a balanced diet and exercising could greatly help to lower these levels by decreasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

