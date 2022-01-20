it is boom in prices. Some are worth staggering amounts

The current situation of the Automotive sector is very complicated. Indeed, for some analysts it is truly dramatic.

Shortage of components, chip crisis and general economic crisis have literally caused registrations to plummet. Making cars is difficult and expensive, and auto companies are complaining of unprecedented damage. A very profound crisis which, however, is benefiting the second-hand market. Italians also turn to second-hand vehicles to save a little in these difficult and inflationary times. As a result, used cars are rising in price like never before and some models arrive at truly unlikely prices. As Quattroruote tells us already from 2021 the price of used cars began to rise more and more. At the beginning it was a fact localized to some provinces or to some models, but now it is an absolutely generalized question. The price increases reach up to € 3000. And we are talking about an increase of € 3000 in just one year. So really unlikely figures for a market that had always been rather sleepy. But let’s see which are the models that most surprised the experts for their price increases.

Here are the gold models

Quattroruote always reveals the most extraordinary prices. The Audi Q5 2.0 TDI 190 hp quattro S tronic has increased by as much as 10% in one year. Such fluctuations for used cars had never been seen before. But let’s see another example. The BMW X1 earned a whopping 2,000 euros in one year. Strong and sudden increases in value. But then buying is worthwhile or not? Before answering, let’s think of a Jeep Renegade with a growth of 1500 euros in 12 months. Before buying a used car, now surely you reflect more with these higher prices. But then maybe it is better to wait? It all depends on how the crisis of the new will go.

It is difficult to say whether the situation will normalize in a few months or not.

It could even get worse and then the used ones could really skyrocket in price.