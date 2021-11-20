It is celebrated on November 21, the Day of the Health Assistant
by Maria Cavallo
An important day to turn the spotlight on a fundamental professional figure in the area of prevention. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been protagonists, not only on the operational front, but also in the planning and management of vaccination activities, in particular in the Hubs and in all surveillance activities and against infection and disease
20 NOV – A date chosen in honor of the anniversary of the Ottawa Charter, signed by all States belonging to the World Health Organization in 1986. During that event, in fact, for the first time, the concept of health promotion was codified, such as ” process that allows populations to exercise greater control over their health and therefore to improve it “.
Still 35 years later, it constitutes an important, as it is current, point of reference for the development of national and international health policies.
The Health Assistant is a professional of great importance in the health world, in possession of a degree enabling the exercise of the profession and enrollment in the register of Health Assistants of the TSRM and PSTRP Order, in charge of prevention, promotion and education for health, one of the first professional figures you meet in the field of prevention.
An important day to turn the spotlight on a fundamental professional figure in the area of prevention, given that the functions he performs are innumerable and it is right that they should be given ample emphasis.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, in fact, they have been protagonists, not only on the operational front, but also in the planning and management of vaccination activities, in particular in the Hubs and in all surveillance and contrasting activities against infection and illness.
Health Assistants have an important principle in their training: to communicate the culture of health promotion. Improving people’s health and well-being are the ultimate goal of economic and social development. Just as the principles of equity, solidarity, social justice, but also the recognition of sex differences and the fight against racism and discrimination, are part of the profound spirit of health for all, as determinants and prerequisites that underlie it. .
The Health Assistant has correspondents in all European countries, in the USA, in Canada, in Latin America, in Australia.
The challenge that arises for the near future is to develop and ensure in our country that these areas of action are not generalized and superficially treated also by professions extraneous to these issues, as they are part of a specific specialization, that the training of Health Assistant guarantees since the three-year degree.
If it is true that health must be defended by all, as an investment in the development of society, it is necessary to promote an ethical culture that respects the specific and complementary specialist areas of all health professions.
Maria Cavallo
President of the National Board of Health Assistants
November 20, 2021
Privacy Policy