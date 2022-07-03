It is dark and its protagonist is an old acquaintance: this is the best film released so far this year, according to Variety

Trailer for “The Batman”, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson. (Warner Bros.)

According to a ranking of the most interesting films that arrived in this first half of the year, batman ranks first. The film that was highly anticipated by the followers of this superhero, had a very auspicious premiere in theaters and the best reviews. With a rating of 95% according to the site that collects reviews, Rotten Tomatoes, became a great fiction in this 2022.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The history of Bruce Wayne is in the first place according to the medium Variety. The film was directed by Matt Reeves and with Robert Pattinson in the central role of the superhero who joins the mission to find a serial killer who has killed very powerful people in Gotham City. Thus, this idea of ​​Batman emerges as a great detective behind clues that the villain in question leaves behind. In order to find the murderer, Wayne hides behind his life companions, Commissioner James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and beloved butler (who fills multiple roles in the life of young heir to a millionaire fortune) Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis). This duo will be joined by the intriguing Selina Kyle, played by Zoe Kravitz.

“The Batman” became the best opening so far this year, according to Variety. (Warner Bros.)

The journalist from Variety, Owen Gleibermannthus described TheBatman: “It may be the best comic book movie ever made. Batman is a drama that I would not hesitate to compare with Chinatown: it’s so intoxicating and absorbing. Robert Pattinson plays the title character as a man so convincingly haunted by the ghosts of his past, he doesn’t even want to be Bruce Wayne anymore.”

The film that came out of the Warner Bros. factory managed to raise 770 million dollars at the global box office, a large number after having had the theaters closed due to the pandemic and that aspires to us having a sequel that is already in full development but no release date. For those who missed the chance to hit the movie theaters, batman It can now be seen on the HBO Max platform.

Robert Pattinson stars in “The Batman.” (WARNER BROS.)



This exclusive list is completed by other films such as drink of Rebecca Hunt, Catch the Fair One of Josef Kubota Wladyka, Good Luck Big Leo with emma thompson, Happening directed by Audrey Dian, the documentary Hello, Bookstorethe film starring Adam Sandler for Netflix, Claw, the documentary thriller Navalnythe film directed by Laura Wandel, playground, Y Top Gun: Maverick (the most successful film of the career of Tom Cruise).

KEEP READING:

batman: Matt Reeves confirmed that a sequel entered the development phase

batman: A deleted scene was revealed with the appearance of a major villain

when will you be able to see batman on HBOMax?