“It is different from the others”. What changes

There new variant is “very different” others, including the much-feared Delta plus mutation, according to health authorities. This means that, although the first cases emerged starting from 15 October, it took a long time to identify it. Thus, after the cases of positivity in the Mona Ozouf school, two of the 12 classes were closed, followed by two others and three more in the following days. The controversy, however, was not lacking: “This delay was a mistake,” said a source from the health authorities, even though the situation is officially under control. Covid, the situation in France

Meanwhile in France the coronavirus epidemic continues to grow, which is why the country is trying to speed up the administration of the third dose. At the moment, there are no new restrictions against Covid but President Macron has announced a new squeeze.

For people aged 65 and over, in fact, the third dose will be mandatory to obtain the Green pass starting from mid-December. Meanwhile, on board public transport, the use of a mask continues to be mandatory, also essential at school and in closed spaces.



Virgil News | 12-11-2021 17:37