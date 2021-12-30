“It is difficult for Napoli to take Fazio, two concrete names for after Manolas”

Napoli calcio – On Radio Marte during the broadcast “Marte Sport Live” he spoke Luca Marchetti, journalist and market expert.

“Osimhen? Now it becomes almost a tug-of-war, perhaps we could already imagine it. He wanted to play the African Cup, the COVID-19 discourse has also slowed down the plans to play against Juventus and then return to Africa. The very long prognosis given by Napoli was part of this situation, to oblige him to pay a visit. Everything is fine but the players receive the salary from the clubs. It is right that clubs should take an interest in the health of their players.

Tuanzebe? One of the goals of Napoli. It is necessary to understand if there is the possibility of making another loan. There is also Kim Min-jae, they are solutions that need to be explored. If you like a player in June, it’s hard not to like him in January. Obviously the logic is that of a low-cost loan if possible. At Napoli it would be useful immediately but it is not easy, unfortunately these formulas do not always work. Fazio? It costs little and arrives immediately. At Napoli it has been proposed, the club will make its own assessments. Napoli’s request for Kumbulla is absolutely legitimate: he is not playing in Rome, Mourinho does not see him. Fazio even worse, he is not even summoned. I think Napoli won’t take him, but it’s an option on the table if you can’t catch someone. Of course, that wouldn’t be the preferred solution. Positive in Serie A? Luckily we are also undernumbered compared to the other leagues. In fact, the new rules will force players to get vaccinated. In Serie B, however, it is a catastrophe. Central defender and full-back for Napoli? He will certainly take a central player, but it will be difficult for the full-back in January. Cats in Naples? In January zero chance, in June I think there is a lot of attention on him. Nice discovery, the price has already skyrocketed and the big names like it. Very good and also has a great feeling with the goal. But 10 million for a season in Serie B is a lot. Stop Serie A for a couple of days? Instead, I am of the opposite opinion. With the protocol done right and the adjustments, plus the vaccine, I think we can play. Unripe in January? It is difficult for him to leave Lazio but in football never say never. In my opinion, however, it would not leave in January. Insigne away already in January? I rule it out, he doesn’t want to leave now. For June there is a very tempting offer from Toronto, Lorenzo is thinking about it. The fact that there is such an important offer puts Lorenzo in a position to caress it, above all because a counter offer has not arrived from Napoli that clearly could not equal that of Toronto. As indeed no European company. He would certainly appreciate a higher recognition. We do not know that there have been any relaunches for Insigne. So, day after day, the offer enters his head. Then, as long as he doesn’t sign, any other team can come out. Toronto would theoretically want him already now but Insigne has already said he wants to end the season with Napoli. Also because then Insigne would eventually go free. The events on the free parameter can change quickly, however. In the end it is a choice of life. We should understand what he wants to do. He is certainly very close to Napoli but he would certainly like something more than what has been offered to him now. Clubs consider when they need to invest to keep certain players over the years and perhaps consider a replacement for a lower figure. Milan on Donnarumma made such a reasoning. With the two years gross of Donnarumma, Maignan paid for everything. Today the perception of the zero parameter has also changed: as long as he plays for me, I exploit him. It is not true that the other big names did not knock on Insigne’s door, they simply did not propose offers. It seems obvious to me that Insigne will not stop playing football if he leaves Naples. “