It is difficult to think about the 3-0 at the table, the decisions of the Guarantee Committee count

The onslaught of Covid has opened new, dangerous fronts that jeopardize several matches of the championship that starts again tomorrow. Including Juventus–Naples, as reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Latest news Naples

“In the afternoon the alarm went off in Naples, where other positives were found: the coach Spalletti, Mario Rui and Malcuit. In addition a player from the Primavera and another member of the team group. Today a new round of pads: it will be decisive.

In the geography of football infections, the circle most at risk is still that of Salerno: the ASL has gone beyond the limits of the Christmas decree (which provides for the cancellation of the quarantine for close contacts vaccinated or cured by Covid) considering the context a real cluster. As for the dynamic “team stopped by the ASL / confirmation of the match by the League”, at this moment it is not the main problem. It has already occurred in the case of the match that was skipped in Udine before Christmas. In this context it is difficult to think of defeats at the table, mindful of the decisions of the Guarantee College last season “