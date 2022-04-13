It is disputed with Panama: Honduras already has a replacement for Bolillo Gómez

Hernán Bolillo Gómez is history and Panama and Honduras fight for a new DT



April 12, 2022 7:46 p.m.

On the night of April 11, the news broke in Honduras. The National Autonomous Football Federation of Honduras (FENAFUTH) fired coach Hernán Darío Gómez due to poor results in the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

Through social networks, the selection made the publication of the statement explaining the causes of the dismissal of Bolillo Gómez. The DT failed to find regularity and lost a large part of the qualifying matches. In nine games, they got one draw and eight losses.

“The Executive Committee and the Selection Commission of the Honduran Football Federation of Honduras informs that, after a meeting with the DT of the National Team Hernán Darío Gómez, both parties agreed to a dead agreement to terminate the contractual relationship”reads the statement.

Several candidates sound according to local sports media. One of them is Diego Vázquez, who has just broken ties with Motagua Tegucigalpa after several seasons at the helm of the team and after winning five championships and a Honduran Super Cup.

But the one that sounds the most is Pedro Troglio, who is in a complex situation with San Lorenzo. This DT was already considered at the time before the hiring of Bolillo.

In central America. Troglio won four competitions and left a great image: he got 68.93% of the points after winning 74 games, drawing 25 and losing 19.