It is enough to cling only to the citizens now it is up to the government to decide

You are ready? It’s just a matter of days. Watch out for the mercury column. According to the latest (weather) dispatches, in a few weeks we will all be in the trenches of our living rooms – remote control between our teeth and sweat-drenched forehead – ready to face the Russian enemy with air conditioner blows. “Do you prefer peace or air conditioning?” The commander-in-chief Mario Draghi asked the Italians yesterday, with a military air. Who responded – quite rightly – with a sniffling barrage of jokes, memes and photomontages. Not because the problem is not serious, but because the question is badly posed: if Italy has an energy dependency problem, it is certainly not the fault of the Italians and they cannot solve it on their own.

What’s more: it’s funny – and unnerving – that a state that never considers the individuality of its citizens, faced with a war of continental dimensions, suddenly discovers the importance of the individual. Unfortunately, one more drop of our sweat will not protect the Ukrainians from bombs. This is why the call to remote controls to fight the just war against Putin’s Russia is laughable. But it is not a voice from the escaped sen. It is the new European weltanschauung: placing the responsibility on individual citizens for choices that governments do not have the courage to take on. A continent dramatically without an army, now wants to delude itself into militarizing the most banal daily gestures. Draghi’s appeal is coupled with the statement a few days ago by the European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager, who called on citizens to take fewer hot showers to spite Putin. It is not necessary to be familiar with Sun Tzu or von Clausewitz to understand that we are dealing with a sesquipedale nonsense. We do not want to disappoint Vestager’s war strategies, but if we limit the number of showers – and in addition we also turn off the air conditioner – Putin will not give a thought to him. At the most, let’s olfactively break the boxes to our desk neighbor, who will begin to regret the distance from Covid 19 without caring too much about what happens a few thousand kilometers east of his rear.

This bacteriological war is useless. Stopping washing is not enough to cleanse the consciences of those who for years – hostage to environmentalism and the most extreme ecologism – have done nothing to free Europe from its energy slavery. We have practically gone from Marinettian futurism which saw “war as the hygiene of the world” to the bizarre idea that hygiene is the new weapon to fight war. Let’s just hope that the echo of these proposals without rhyme or reason does not reach Ukraine as well. They have too serious things to think about. They don’t deserve that too.