It is estimated that the year will end with a generation capacity greater than demand › Cuba › Granma

Before the end of the year, it is intended to recover 489 megawatts (MW) of power, which today are not available in the National Electric System (SEN), and 531 MW with other investments, as part of a gradual strategy, but essential in the face of difficult conditions that the sector presents today and that so afflict the stability of the electrical service to the population and the economy.

Liván Arronte Cruz, Minister of Energy and Mines, recalled, at the Round Table this Wednesday, that the circumstances of the SEN continue to be complex, since the breakdowns that occurred in the Máximo Gómez thermoelectric plants (CTE), in Mariel, and the Lidio Ramón Pérez , of Felton, in Holguín, made it impossible to fulfill the commitment to guarantee generation for these summer months and to lose the minimum operating reserve in the system to cover demand.

“As occurs with each extraordinary event, the breakdowns have been investigated by multidisciplinary teams, made up of the authorized authorities, and it has been shown that there was no negligence or intentionality,” he said.

He specified that in the case of the Mariel thermoelectric plant, the fault is in unit 7, where a fire occurred, which also damaged systems and disabled unit 6, which had been in operation for a few months.

He indicated that the spare parts and damaged equipment have delivery times that exceed 26 weeks, so that unit has not yet been restored.

Felton worked for 120 days, 24 hours a day. Although the fire was not of great magnitude, it affected technological systems, especially the main columns of that unit, so the repair will require practically dismantling the boiler, he said.

Referring to the gradual nature of these efforts, Arronte Cruz expressed that there is a will to make the repairs in the shortest possible time, but even with the money and the available processes, time is required for manufacturing and assembly in the generation systems. .

He illustrated that the capital maintenance of a thermoelectric plant lasts between seven or eight months and, in some, up to a year, depending on its scope.

However, he insisted, intense work is being done on the entire recovery of the electrical system. It is an industry that works 24 hours a day, and at all times it is working on the cleaning and the different maintenance, partial, partial extended and the capitals, which will begin to be projected as soon as the resources are available.

Regarding recovery, he warned that it will not only be in thermal generation, but also in distributed generation, in which 198 megawatts will be recovered.

All the actions, he specified, are being carried out through foreign investment and with resources from our country.

He warned that these actions have to be complemented with a program aimed at reducing the demand and consumption of electricity while this emergency situation lasts, to compensate for the high consumption in some of the sectors.

“The energy context is complex worldwide. In the case of Cuba, the situation is also exacerbated by the persistence of the US blockade. There are concrete examples, made public, of how the measures and sanctions imposed by the US Government have directly affected the execution of the works in the electrical system and the energy sector in general”, stated the Minister of Energy and Mines.

It meant that 56 of the 243 measures applied by the Trump Administration, which are still in force, directly affect the Cuban Energy and Mines sector.

THE LOSS OF FOUR BLOCKS IS NOT FINAL

Edier Guzmán Pacheco, director of Thermal Generation of the Electric Union (UNE), insisted that the country has 20 thermal blocks in the electrical system, of which only 16 are available. Four are in an effective state of temporary technical low, from major failures.

He stated that in the fire at unit 7 in Mariel, which affected block 6, the actions of the operations personnel were correct. “They were very timely and even faced the fire. Otherwise, it would have been a greater loss.

He referred to the similar event in the Felton 2 caldera, a block that was planned to face the summer.

Then, block 4 of the CTE 10 de Octubre, located in Nuevitas, was paralyzed due to deterioration in the boiler, since more than a decade ago it was due for capital maintenance, which had not been possible due to lack of resources.

“The loss of these blocks is temporary, but the recovery is not immediate. Each one of them has a planned scope and a well-defined program to recover its power, but not in all cases we have the financial resources », he limited.

He explained that in block 7 of Mariel the roof structure was damaged in the fire, “we are going to rebuild that with national forces, but it requires a replacement of the turbine, the generator and all the auxiliary boiler equipment, electrical and automatic parts. . Today we do not have the financing that, in the case of this block, ranges approximately between 90 and one hundred million dollars and he indicated that credit options are being sought.

“In this scenario, the power of these four blocks must be subtracted from the 2,608 MW installed in thermal generation: 565 MW of installed power and about 460 MW of real power,” he added.

The director of the UNE said that the rest of the 16 sen blocks are still in operation and generating, but may be with levels of breakdowns and also with maintenance work. “On this day (yesterday) We woke up with a block under maintenance, Renté 3 (90 MW), while block 2 of Ernesto Guevara (100 MW) and block 1 of Felton (260 MW) with faults».

THE RECOVERY STRATEGY

Omar Ramírez Mendoza, deputy director of the UNE, indicated that a strategy has been drawn up aimed at sustaining the existing generation, the recovery of the limitations in generation and the incorporation of new power.

He pointed out that, as of July of this year, the availability of SEN generation has been decreasing considerably, and as a consequence there is an increase in the impact on the service, which has exceeded 1,100 MW on some occasions in the month of August.

He reiterated that since our thermal plant has an average age of 35 years, it requires a constant balance between power recovery and the occurrence of major breakdowns and limitations in each of the blocks.

In this regard, he pointed out, there is a program of interventions until the end of the year, which will make it possible to stop the decrease in available power capacity, until a time comes when a point of balance is achieved, to incorporate and grow in new power.

He reported that light and partial maintenance is planned for thermal generation blocks until December. In the coming months they will be executed in blocks 3 and 4 of the CTE Antonio Maceo, in Santiago de Cuba; and in block 4 of the CTE Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, in Cienfuegos.

Meanwhile, he said, in September a light maintenance will be carried out on the Antonio Guiteras cte, with which it is intended to reach a power of 270 MW.

He said that, based on financing granted by the country, an increase in the availability of distributed generation is expected until the end of the year. The result in fuel engines will be around 118 MW, and in diesel engines 80 MW.

It is also planned, through a form of foreign investment, the location of the engines of oil of Mariel and Moa, which would add 276 MW to the system, between September and December.

Referring to the incorporation of new power, the Deputy Director of the UNE stated that it consists of the installation of 240 MW of mobile generation, also with the participation of foreign investment, which must be available before the end of the year.

In addition, work will be done on the three renewable energy projects that have prospects of completion at the end of 2022, two of them also with foreign capital.

He estimated, then, to end the year with a generation capacity higher than the demand forecast, although the reserve values ​​will not be enough to face the exit of a large block.

For these reasons, it is still necessary to reinforce the savings strategy, designed to face the energy contingency in the coming months, stressed Elaine Moreno Carnet, deputy head of the Secretariat of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, who also pointed out the measures that are being promoted to promote the rational use of energy in all sectors of the national economy, although these savings will not completely reduce the levels of impact.