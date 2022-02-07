it is exhaustion, the squeeze arrives and there is mass closure

Bad news for VAT numbers: Cgia di Mestre communicates that photographing an unprecedented situation.

The Mestre study center paints a panic picture of the VAT number situation. The dominant narrative would like VAT numbers to recover after the covid blow. So the most popular story is that of a dying of VAT numbers during the acute phase of the pandemic, but now we see the numbers of a strong recovery. Nothing further from reality. As many as 321,000 units were burned and will never reopen. The reasons? Really many: Covid, inflation, expensive rents, but above all a technological evolution that makes many professions now almost meaningless and with ridiculous if any profit margins.

The situation for employees is equally dire. The Mestre study center notes that permanent contracts are being progressively replaced, but at a rapid pace, by fixed-term ones. So if the VAT numbers close, employees become precarious, in a spiral of ever more suffocating misery, especially with inflation reaching a frightening level. For its part, the Government promises, but does not intervene. On the contrary, it introduces the obligation of electronic invoicing to the flat rate, as always, crushing the weakest ones. In a situation of total anxiety and uncertainty, many are hoping for a quick arrival of that universal basic income (you can already request it here) which should start in Europe and which would allow the VAT numbers to have that minimum of stability and serenity guaranteed to be able to get back into the game. Numerous studies show that the very institution of the basic income can be the medicine against the death of self-employment. But in the meantime, the numbers are really disheartening, especially in the context of industrial production that is retreating.

Meanwhile, many self-employed are planning to close the business.

A truly bleak picture for the self-employed.